Alpharians have caused a stir on social media after responding to a doom prophecy about Pastor Elvis Agyemang

The prediction was shared by Karma President, who claimed to have seen destruction befalling the popular preacher

The self-proclaimed Ghanaian seer advised the man of God to seek spiritual backing against supposed spiritual forces

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Alpharians have reacted to a doom prophecy about their man of God, Pastor Elvis Agyemang.

Alpharians respond to a recent doom prophecy about Pastor Elvis Agyemang of Alpha Hour by controversial seer Karma President. Image credit: Pastor Elvis Agyemang

Source: Facebook

In a video dated May 7, 2026, Karma President, known for his doom prophecies, stated that he had seen destruction coming the way of the founder and head pastor of Grace Mountain Ministry.

Indicating how serious the doom may be, he advised Pastor Elvis Agyemang to seek deep spiritual help.

The TikTok video of Karma President sharing the supposed prophecy is below:

Alpharians react to Pastor Elvis doom prophecy

The negative prediction by Karma President is believed to have caught the attention of Alpharians, as they have flooded social media to react.

Some claimed that the seer was simply lying, while others advised him to join them in spreading the man of God's messages by ‘sharing the link’.

Taking to the comments section of the video, they wrote:

Maame U wrote:

“When he is done talking, let him not forget to share the link with us starting this Monday, wai!”

Ajfinest_Godlives wrote:

“Wobuuuuuuuuwa, Ayaaaaaaa, God has got him 2.4.7.”

Kuku wrote:

“We will Alpha till thy kingdom come. God richly bless you, Papa Elvis. We love you. Ayaaaaaa.”

Freda Success wrote:

“After all, we are all mortal beings, Seer. Eeii, we won’t stop praying on Alpha Hour today or tomorrow. Alpha till thy kingdom come.”

Afia Ayeyi wrote:

“Woboooooaaaaaaaaaaa. Share the link or share the link ayaaaaa.”

Bella wrote:

“God opened doors for me through Alpha Hour, and my life is a great testimony. I am not ashamed to say I’m a proud alpharian. I got closer to God through pastor Elvis. Ayaaa!! It's obvious you want a trend.”

Jonathan Gakpetor wrote:

“The more they speak ill of him, the more he rises since he is anchored in Christ.”

Destiny wrote:

“Thank you for your video, you have just reminded me to finish yesterday's episode.”

BL wrote:

“We won't take this advice. So find something else to talk about.”

Oheneni Adazoa shares two testimonies she had while praying on the Alpha Hour altar. Image credit: Oheneni Adazoa

Source: Youtube

Oheneni Adazoa shares testimony on Alpha Hour

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian presenter and host of Sompa FM, Oheneni Adazoa, once shared two testimonies she had while praying on the Alpha Hour altar.

According to the radio personality, a lady named Jennifer reportedly appeared on her show, complaining about a niggling issue on a specific part of her body.

Upon hearing her sad story, she decided to include her on her prayer list.

During an episode on the prayer altar, she allegedly applied what she called 'Point of Contact Water' on her body, believing that God would perform a miracle.

To Oheneni's surprise, her exercise of faith allegedly yielded results as the lady in question had her healing, but did not provide any evidence to back this claim that seemingly defies science.

The media personality also opened up on how a seed she showed on the altar ostensibly gave her a breakthrough.

According to the presenter, before the Alpha Hour Convocation on December 30 and 31, 2025, she was touched to donate an amount of GH₵11,000 she had gotten from a seven-day event she organised.

Days after the donation, she was allegedly blessed with $5,000 from a worker.

The TikTok video of Oheneni Adazoa sharing her testimonies is below:

Pastor Elvis Agyemang recounts alleged demonic encounter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported on an account shared by Pastor Elvis Agyemang about an alleged demonic encounter.

According to the man of God, CCTV captured someone sprinkling an alleged demonic substance within his church.

He explained that the person poured the powder into her hands and spread it into the air for reasons not yet determined.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh