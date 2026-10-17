Several Ghanaian filmmakers and creatives have played important roles in the documentary The Eyes of Ghana

The production features veteran cameraman Chris Hesse and other Ghanaian talents working behind the scenes

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, are executive producers of the documentary

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Several talented Ghanaians have contributed to the production of The Eyes of Ghana, a documentary backed by former US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama.

Meet the Ghanaian filmmakers behind Barack and Michelle Obama's new documentary. Image credit: Newghanatourism, Glamour, theeyesofghana

Source: UGC

The film, directed by two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Ben Proudfoot, explores Ghana's history through rare footage captured by veteran cameraman Chris Hesse.

Although the involvement of prominent international personalities has attracted attention, several Ghanaian filmmakers, producers and other creatives have also played significant roles in bringing the documentary to life.

Meet the Ghanaian creatives behind the documentary

At the centre of the documentary is Chris Hesse, the veteran Ghanaian cameraman who worked closely with Ghana's first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Hesse, now in his 90s, preserved more than 1,300 film reels documenting significant moments in Ghana's independence struggle.

Another Ghanaian involved is Nana Adwoa Frimpong, who serves as a producer on the project.

Anita Afonu, a Ghanaian filmmaker, also serves as a producer and storyteller. She features in the documentary alongside Hesse, helping to preserve and share his historical recordings.

Yaw Amponsah Apenteng and Justice Baidoo are also among the Ghanaian talents credited as co-producers.

Their participation highlights the involvement of local creatives in a documentary attracting international attention.

Other Ghanaian talents involved

The production also features Annabelle Toe, a Ghanaian-American creative credited as an assistant editor.

Ghanaian musician Dela Botri is another contributor, appearing in the production credits as a featured instrumentalist.

The documentary's official Instagram page, The Eyes of Ghana, celebrated these individuals in a series of posts acknowledging their contributions.

The production team expressed appreciation for the dedication and creativity of those involved in telling the story.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, the documentary is scheduled for a special theatrical screening in the United States and Canada on October 28, 2026.

With Barack and Michelle Obama serving as executive producers and international streamer IShowSpeed joining as a producer, the film is expected to reach a wider audience.

For the Ghanaian creatives involved, the project offers an opportunity to share an important part of the country's history with the world.

IShowSpeed shares The Eyes of Ghana trailer

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that IShowSpeed had joined Barack and Michelle Obama as a producer of The Eyes of Ghana.

On October 15, 2026, the American streamer shared the documentary’s trailer during a livestream and announced its release date.

The 21-year-old added that he had already watched the film and described it as educational and impressive.

His involvement has drawn fresh attention to the documentary among his more than 200 million followers across platforms.

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Source: YEN.com.gh