Popular Ghanaian influencer Dr Djifa Isabella Aicha Van Staalduinen went viral after appearing on stage with Nigerian musician Asake at his O2 Arena concert on October 15, 2026

Djifa is a dual Ghanaian-Dutch medical doctor, reality TV star and humanitarian with a remarkable multicultural background spanning Europe and Africa

She appeared on the third season of GH Queens alongside Efia Odo, Kalby Dickson, S3fa, CocoTreyy and many others

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A video from Asake's O2 Arena concert in London has sent social media into a frenzy, and the woman at the centre of it all is Dr Djifa Isabella Aicha Van Staalduinen.

Meet Dr Djifa Isabella Aicha Van Staalduinen, the Ghanaian doctor and social media star going viral over the trending Asake O2 Arena video. Photo source: @djifa_, @asakefp, @mystery1girl.0/TikTok

Source: Instagram

Footage from the Nigerian Afrobeats star's performance on Thursday, 15 October 2026, showed singer Asake failing in his attempt to lift Djifa on stage during his trademark act, with the moment quickly spreading across platforms and sparking widespread curiosity about who she is.

The circulating video showed the Lonely at the Top hitmaker seemingly walking away or abandoning the interaction after she did not allow him to lift her up.

The X video of Asake and Djifa at the O2 Arena concert is below:

For those unfamiliar, Djifa is a familiar face in Ghana's entertainment and social circles.

She is a dual Ghanaian-Dutch medical doctor, humanitarian, and television personality who rose to wider public recognition as a cast member on the third season of the popular reality series GH Queens, sharing the screen with Efia Odo, Kalby Dickson, S3fa, and CocoTreyy, among others.

Djifa also recently appeared in the visualiser of award-winning Ghanaian singer KiDi's 2026 song, Babylon, which was released in February.

Djifa's multicultural roots and medical career

Her background is as layered as her public persona.

Djifa Van Staalduinen grew up in the Netherlands, where her Dutch father served as Ghana's Honorary Consul and her Ghanaian mother made history by opening Amsterdam's first Ghanaian restaurant.

She completed her primary education in the Netherlands before the family relocated to Accra, where she finished secondary school.

The popular social media personality later moved to the United Kingdom before beginning her medical degree at the Medical University of Plovdiv in Bulgaria, the same country her father represented as a Consul after retiring from the EU-founded European Business Organisation.

It was during her years in Bulgaria that Djifa launched her NGO, Mis-Shia, meaning "my house" in her local language.

The initiative draws on a growing network of supporters across the hospitality, medical, and diplomatic communities in Ghana and reflects her broader mission of bridging Europe and Africa through diplomacy, healthcare, and advocacy.

Djifa's vision beyond the spotlight

Beyond the viral moments and reality TV appearances, Djifa describes herself as a multinational team builder committed to equal rights, poverty elimination, and the right to a dignified life for Ghanaians and Africans more broadly.

Aside from vlogging about her lifestyle, she actively uses her platform to share knowledge across disciplines, drawing on her medical training and her family's deep ties to both European and African institutions.

The O2 Arena clip has introduced her to an entirely new audience, many of whom are now learning about the remarkable story behind the face that caught Asake slightly off guard on a London stage.

Popular influencer Kwartemaa shares new child's photos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghanaian influencer Kwartemaa Andoh sharing the first photos of her newborn baby girl from the hospital.

The announcement drew warm congratulations from followers, arriving months after Kwartemaa’s lavish wedding celebrations captivated social media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh