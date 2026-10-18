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Godwin Namboh: Popular TV3 Ghana Presenter and Actor Ties the Knot in Private Wedding Ceremony
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Godwin Namboh: Popular TV3 Ghana Presenter and Actor Ties the Knot in Private Wedding Ceremony

by  Kofi Owusu
3 min read
  • TV3 Ghana presenter and actor Godwin Namboh got married in a private wedding ceremony in Accra, Ghana
  • Popular youth pastor Pastor Enoch Ofori Boamah, known as Erock, officiated the beautiful celebration
  • Wedding footage has since surfaced on social media, drawing warm congratulations from fans and colleagues

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Renowned TV3 Ghana presenter and actor Godwin Namboh has officially joined the ranks of married men, exchanging vows with his partner in a stylish private ceremony held in Accra.

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Popular TV3 Ghana presenter and actor ties the knot in a private wedding ceremony. Photo source: Godwin Namboh, TV3 Ghana
Source: Facebook

The wedding was officiated by Pastor Enoch Ofori Boamah, widely known as Erock, a popular youth pastor associated with the Christ Embassy Youth Church at Airport City in Ghana, whose presence added a lively energy to the occasion.

Handheld footage from the event captured the celebration from a guest's vantage point, with a draped white floral backdrop setting the scene as the couple shares their vows and seals the moment with a kiss.

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The groom, Godwin Namboh, looked dapper in a dark, textured or embroidered tuxedo jacket with distinct embellishments on the lapel/shoulder area.

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The bride, whose identity remains a mystery, looked gorgeous in a heavily embellished white lace bridal gown with fringe detailing and a sheer veil.

Onlookers in the crowd can be heard reacting with laughter and visible amusement throughout, giving the footage a warm, joyful feel that has clearly resonated with viewers online.

Godwin Namboh's wedding footage goes viral

The clip, posted on Instagram by TV3 Ghana, spread quickly across social media after it emerged, with many fans expressing surprise at the news.

Namboh, recognised for his work both on screen and in front of the camera as a presenter, had kept the ceremony largely out of the public eye before the footage surfaced.

The Instagram video of Godwin Namboh and his partner's wedding ceremony is below:

Fans, colleagues react to Godwin Namboh's marriage

The post quickly drew warm congratulations from followers and colleagues of Godwin Namboh, including Regina Van Helvert across the platform.

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YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@reginavanhelvert_ wrote:

"Congratulations, Godwin. May God bless your union, brother."

@susu_diamond1 said:

"Wow, congratulations 😍🔥. This year is raining weddings for TV3😃."

@nanaabaa_kay commented:

"Wow 🎊. This is a big surprise, and I love it ❤️🎉. Congratulations."

@efuakwakyewah added:

"This is beautiful. ❤️ Congratulations, @godwinnamboh. 🥂🎉."

Kojo Antwi's son marries Queen Cynthia's daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Nana Asiamah, Kojo Antwi’s son, and Princess, the daughter of veteran singer Queen Cynthia, who married in a private traditional ceremony at BridgeView Resort in Akosombo.

The union brought two of Ghana’s beloved musical families together, with celebrity guests including KKD in attendance.

Footage of the colourful celebration captured fans’ attention, while the wedding planner said highlights from the couple’s white wedding were still to come.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

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