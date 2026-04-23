Media personality Regina Van Helvert has tied the knot with Dr Chris in a colourful traditional wedding in Accra

The couple's traditional outfits showcased cultural vibes reminiscent of Igbo wedding customs in Nigeria

First videos from Van Helvert's have emerged online, warming the hearts of many admirers and social media users

Media personality Regina Van Helvert has married her fiancé, Dr Chris, in Accra, today, April 23, 2026.

Regina Van Helvert marries Dr Chris in a lovely traditional wedding ceremony. Photo source: georgebannerman, @menscook

Source: Instagram

Van Helvert had released a pre-wedding video on her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, announcing her upcoming marriage to Dr Chris.

The pre-wedding video showed Van Helvert and Chris posing in different affectionate positions as they showcased their love for each another. The presenter had a ring on her finger.

Barely 24 hours after the announcement, the couple's wedding proceedings began with a traditional ceremony.

Regina Van Helvert's traditional wedding videos emerge

First videos from the traditional marriage ceremony of Van Helvert and Dr Chris have emerged, showing exciting scenes.

Regina Van Helvert rocks a red gown with traditional accessories, including coral beads around her neck and hair. Her dress flows beautifully to the floor.

For Dr Chris, it is a burgundy agbada with a matching cap. His look is complemented by layered coral bead necklaces.

The couple's outfits gave off a cultural vibe similar to what pertains during weddings of the Igbo people of Nigeria.

One of the videos shows the couple in a room in what looks like a photo session.

Van Helvert leans affectionately toward Chris, looking up at his face with admiration, while he gazes down at her.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Another video shows the couple standing together after Chris puts the ring upon Regina's finger while a man speaks to them.

Watch the TikTok video below:

In a third video, the couple steps onto the dancefloor to exhibit some moves.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh