Chef Abbys, a popular Ghanaian food content creator, shared a TikTok video of her elderly father working in the kitchen ahead of her street feast event

The 78-year-old was caught on camera packing food boxes for the much-anticipated community event, with the clip quickly going viral

Thousands of viewers flooded the comments section to celebrate the father's rare and heartwarming show of support for his daughter

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Chef Abbys, a popular Ghanaian food content creator, has warmed hearts online after sharing a candid clip of her 78-year-old father quietly pitching in to help her prepare for her upcoming Big Street Feast event.

The TikTok video, posted on TikTok, was filmed inside a kitchen and carries the on-screen caption:

Chef Abbys shares heartwarming video of supportive dad helping her ahead of big street feast event.

Source: Instagram

"POV: You found your 78 years old dad working on your big street feast food boxes."

The footage has since gone viral, drawing hundreds of thousands of views and nearly 200 comments from people touched by the moment.

Father's Quiet Act of Love

What makes the clip stand out is its simplicity. There are no grand gestures, just an elderly man in a kitchen, contributing to his daughter's dream.

Chef Abbys hosts the Big Street Feast, a community food event that has built a loyal following, and her father's willingness to get involved at his age resonated deeply with viewers across Ghana and beyond.

The moment struck a chord with many who know how rare it can be for fathers to show this kind of hands-on support, let alone at 78 years old.

Ghanaians React to the Heartwarming Clip

The video quickly drew a wave of warm reactions, with commenters celebrating the father's dedication and sharing their own stories of supportive dads.

See the video of Chef Abbys father supporting her below:

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

@i.mborti wrote:

"Supportive dads are always the best"

@Health update// Lifestyle commented:

"our parents are our greatest fun o🥰🙏"

Abaao wrote:

"God bless you daddy for your support. May he replenish you with a long life full of good health 🙏"

RamyMariya Collection 👛👜👠 said:

"A proud Dad for a thousand reasons 🥰"

shopwidshalewa_ shared:

"This is my dad !!!! Even at my age he runs errands for me irons my clothes when I ask sometimes when I don't and that of my kids. like unless I don't ask him. hes a graphic designer and will design and print my stickers, fliers etc without me asking. Daddy's girls 👌😍"

samtec_graphicx quipped:

"I hope the salary is good"

The outpouring of affection in the comments reflects how deeply the image of a devoted father supporting his daughter's work resonated, with many viewers seeing their own parents in him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh