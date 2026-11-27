Stonebwoy dropped his new single Marry You on Friday, 27 November 2026, with an official video released the same evening

Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla appeared in scenes from the music video alongside the couple's two children, Jidula and Janam

Stonebwoy's wife appeared to be showing a noticeable baby bump, fuelling speculation that the couple are expecting a third child

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Stonebwoy has given fans a glimpse of something far more personal than a new song. The award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artist dropped his latest single, Marry You, on Friday, 27 November 2026, and the rollout quickly generated buzz for reasons beyond the music itself.

Stonebwoy's Wife Dr Louisa Flaunts Baby Bump in New Photos Amid Pregnancy Speculations

Source: Instagram

Sharing photos on Instagram to announce the time the official video of his latest song "Marry You" will be released, Stonebwoy revealed that his wife, Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla, featured in the music video alongside their two children, Jidula and Janam.

The images showed the family in what appeared to be an outdoor shoot setting, with a Bentley convertible visible in the background.

What caught fans' attention, however, was Dr Louisa's appearance in the shots. The physician was visibly showing what many observers described as a baby bump, sending speculation into overdrive that the couple could be expecting their third child together.

Stonebwoy's Marry You single and video

In his Instagram post announcing the release, Stonebwoy described the song as "a promise of Love, Loyalty and Forever," and encouraged followers to stream it with their favourite person.

The official music video was scheduled to drop on his YouTube channel at 6:00 PM GMT on the same day.

The track's romantic theme made the family cameo feel all the more fitting, with Dr Louisa and the children appearing to have played a central role in bringing the visual to life.

Stonebwoy, whose real name is Livingstone Etse Satekla, is one of Ghana's most celebrated entertainers, having won multiple VGMA awards and built a significant international following.

His decision to centre his family in this project adds another layer to what is shaping up to be one of his more personal musical releases.

The Instagram photos of Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, flaunting her baby bump, are below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh