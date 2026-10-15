Nana Asiamah, the eldest son of highlife legend Kojo Antwi, married Princess, the daughter of veteran singer Queen Cynthia, at BridgeView Resort in Akosombo

The destination wedding brought together two of Ghana's most beloved musical families in a colourful traditional ceremony

Celebrity guests, including KKD, attended the private event, with footage shared by the luxury wedding planner Crystal Haze Events going viral on TikTok

Two of Ghana's most celebrated musical dynasties have been joined by marriage as Nana Asiamah, the eldest son of highlife icon Kojo Antwi, tied the knot to Princess, the daughter of beloved legendary singer Queen Cynthia, in a private destination wedding held at BridgeView Resort in Akosombo last weekend.

Kojo Antwi's eldest son, Nana Asiamah, weds veteran singer Queen Cynthia's daughter, Princess, in a private wedding ceremony. Photo source: @crystal_haze_events, KOJO ANTWI/Facebook

Source: TikTok

The ceremony, described by those present as colourful, calm, and classy, featured a traditional Ghanaian wedding stage adorned with floral arrangements and gold Adinkra symbols, transitioning to an open-air garden reception lined with palm trees, food stalls, and catering displays.

Footage captured in a candid, documentary-style format by popular Ghanaian luxury wedding planner Crystal Haze Events has since spread widely across TikTok, drawing a wave of warm reactions from fans of both families.

Kojo Antwi, Queen Cynthia's musical families unite

Among the high-profile guests spotted at the ceremony were the groom's parents Kojo Antwi himself, his wife Rocklyn Antwi and Queen Cynthia, the mother of the bride.

Veteran broadcaster, fashion icon, and Ghana's Special Envoy to the Caribbean Region, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, popularly known as KKD, was also in attendance, lending the occasion an added air of elegance and prestige.

Crystal Haze Events confirmed that a white wedding between Kojo Antwi's son and Princess also took place, with highlights from that ceremony set to be shared in a follow-up video.

The TikTok coverage, which includes footage of the couple, their families, and the beautifully styled venue, has resonated strongly with Ghanaians who grew up listening to both Kojo Antwi and Queen Cynthia.

The TikTok videos of Kojo Antwi's son and Queen Cynthia's daughter's wedding are below:

Reactions to Nana Asiamah and Princess's wedding

The videos drew an outpouring of affection from fans who recognised the significance of the union between Ghana's two musical households.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

AfuaFreda wrote:

"This is music, music marriage 🥰. Nice one."

beadslogic commented:

"❤️❤️❤️Musical union."

Glory Gloria Boateng asked:

"Did they meet at Ghana National?"

Apampetia hemaa said:

"Very nice."

Kojo Antwi celebrates his wife's birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kojo Antwi’s heartfelt birthday tribute to his wife, Rocklyn, and the elegant photos that won praise from fans.

The couple have been married for more than 35 years, with Kojo Antwi crediting Rocklyn’s steady support as one of the forces that has helped keep him grounded throughout his music career.

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Source: YEN.com.gh