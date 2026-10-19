Western North, Ahafo, Bono East, North East and Oti remain the only regions without a Ghana’s Most Beautiful crown after the pageant’s historic 20th edition

Oti Region came closest to the crown in 2022 when its representative, Aiko, finished as first runner-up behind Northern Region’s Teiya at the grand finale

Bono East reached its first grand finale in 2025, while Western North’s Tiwaa made the top six this year as Nana Konadu won for Bono

Five regions are yet to win Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) after 20 editions of the TV3 pageant.

Nana Konadu’s GMB 2026 win gives Bono its first crown, leaving Oti, Bono East, Western North, Ahafo and North East as the regions still chasing the title. Photo source: TV3/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Bono Region’s Nana Konadu won the 2026 edition at the National Theatre in Accra on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

Her victory made Bono the 11th region to produce a GMB queen since the pageant began in 2007. Western North, Ahafo, Bono East, North East and Oti are the only regions still without a crown.

All five were created in 2019, when Ghana’s regions increased from 10 to 16. Savannah, the only other new region, won its first title through Titiaka in 2024.

Oti Region came closest through Aiko

Oti Region came closest to the crown in 2022, when Aiko finished as first runner-up behind Northern Region’s Teiya. The grand finale of that edition was held on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Central’s Asiedua, Eastern’s Amoani and Volta’s Xornam completed the top five that year. After the pageant, Aiko was enstooled as a Development Warrior in the Oti Region.

The region, whose capital is Dambai, is still searching for a queen to go one step further.

Bono East’s best run came in 2025

Bono East reached its first GMB grand finale in 2025 through Nana Yeboah Afia Konadu. She finished fourth behind Volta’s Etornam, Upper East’s Asakia and Ashanti’s Sika.

Before the pageant, she had won Miss Bono East in 2022 and Miss ECOWAS Ghana in 2023. In 2026, the region’s representative, Anile, was evicted in week six alongside Northern Region’s Basi.

Earlier, in 2022, Takyiwaa won a Star Performer award for the region during the competition.

Western North’s Tiwaa finished sixth in 2026

Western North’s Tiwaa made the 2026 grand finale and finished sixth among the six finalists. She received GH¢10,000 and sponsors’ souvenirs for her efforts.

In 2022, the region’s representative, Afrah, was evicted after finishing last on the voting sheet.

Afrah said goodbye to the GMB stage with a dance based on a Krachi hunter’s dance from the Oti Region. Sefwi Wiawso is the capital of the region.

Ahafo and North East exit early

Ahafo’s Nana Ama and North East’s Piini were the first contestants evicted from GMB 2026. Their exit came in the fourth episode, themed Celebrations and Sacred Traditions in Ghana.

Fourteen contestants remained in the competition after the two left. Both regions will hope to go further when the next edition begins.

Nana Konadu’s prize haul at GMB 2026

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Nana Konadu drove home a brand-new MG ZS Deluxe Edition, courtesy of Mac Ghana, after her victory.

The Bono queen also pocketed GH¢200,000 in prize money. Sessinam of the Volta Region collected GH¢100,000 as first runner-up.

Cash rewards of GH¢50,000 and GH¢30,000 went to Ashanti’s Ampomaa and Upper East’s Ayinboma. Fameye and Kojo Blak entertained patrons on the night.

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Source: YEN.com.gh