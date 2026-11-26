Former President Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca, were among the guests at Bozoma Saint John's white wedding to Keely Watson in Los Angeles, United States

A video shared by Pulse Ghana on Instagram captured some heartwarming moments involving the former first couple, including a special role he played at the reception

Many Ghanaians gushed over the pair's appearance at the celebration, coming three months after the former president stood in as father of the bride in Accra

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca, have stolen the spotlight at Bozoma Saint John's white wedding in Los Angeles, with the former president paying her a sweet compliment.

Akufo-Addo pays his wife, Rebecca, a sweet compliment at Bozoma Saint John's white wedding in Los Angeles. Photo source: @badassboz/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Bozoma and her husband, Keely Watson, held their white wedding on Saturday, November 21, 2026. The Ghanaian-American executive tagged the location as Beverly Hills, California, in photos she shared on Instagram.

Renowned American preacher Bishop T.D. Jakes officiated the ceremony, according to her post. Pulse Ghana reported that the celebration was planned for 500 guests and featured the jumping of the broom.

For the occasion, Bozoma stepped out in Christian Louboutin heels set with four natural rose diamonds.

Akufo-Addo and Rebecca at Bozoma's LA wedding

Among the guests who celebrated with the couple were Akufo-Addo and his wife. On Wednesday, November 25, 2026, Pulse Ghana shared a video showing the former first couple at the reception.

In the clip, Akufo-Addo, dressed in a dark suit, stood at a dining table holding a microphone. Rebecca sat beside him as guests looked on.

A guest seated nearby was seen recording the moment on her phone. Pulse Ghana credited the footage to Instagram user Keleplux.

The Instagram video by Pulse Ghana, in which Nana Akufo-Addo and Rebecca share moments at Bozoma Saint John's wedding, is below.

Akufo-Addo praises Rebecca at Bozoma's wedding

Beyond his presence, the former president was captured proposing a toast during the ceremony. He opened his speech by introducing his wife to the guests, describing her as:

"My wife Rebecca, Ghana's beautiful former first lady."

Guests at the reception cheered as he paid her the compliment. His role at the white wedding came three months after he played the ceremonial father of the bride in Accra.

That traditional marriage ceremony was held at his private residence on Friday, August 21, 2026. Pulse Ghana described the moments as heartwarming, as the couple joined family and friends to celebrate their union.

Fans react to Akufo-Addo at Bozoma's wedding

Many fans admired the former first couple, with some praising Akufo-Addo's accent and Rebecca's beauty.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

im_mrgenius wrote:

"One thing I love about Addo is his accent and his aura 😂"

jay2junior commented:

"Beautiful Rebecca 😍😍❤️🥰🥰🥰🙏🏽🙏🏽"

afua_yeboah8 said:

"That song and dance was 100%"

netasnaturalproducts indicated:

"Wow, congratulations."

Bozoma's backless kente gown for Ghana wedding

YEN.com.gh also reported that Bozoma Saint John broke protocol with her backless kente gown at her traditional wedding in Ghana.

The celebrated executive wore custom-made gowns by top Ghanaian fashion designers for the occasion. Akufo-Addo and Rebecca were also spotted at that ceremony.

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Source: YEN.com.gh