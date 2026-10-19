Gospel singer Bidemi Olaoba paid a heartfelt tribute to his late colleague Toluwanisings on Instagram on Saturday, October 17, 2026

Bidemi revealed what he wished he had done differently during their final ministration together before Toluwanisings passed away

He also honoured the late singer by performing one of his songs at a Christian worship event, moving attendees to tears

Gospel singer Bidemi Olaoba has opened up about the pain of losing his fellow gospel musician Toluwanisings, sharing a deeply personal tribute that revealed his heartache over their last time on stage together.

Bidemi Olaoba mourns Toluwanisings, shares what he regrets about their final moment. Image credit: Toluwanisings, Bidemi Olaoba

Source: Facebook

In an Instagram post on Saturday, October 17, 2026, Bidemi expressed sorrow that he did not realise their final ministration would be the last time they would ever perform together before Toluwanisings' passing.

Bidemi Olaoba's message to Toluwanisings

Speaking directly to his late colleague in the post, Bidemi wrote:

"If only I had known that your last ministration would be your final one before you joined the saints in glory, I would have held you a little longer, embraced you a little tighter, and given you the entire night to praise your God and pour out your heart before Him, just as you loved to do."

He described Toluwanisings as "God's General", praising the singer's unwavering dedication to his calling and his faithful service throughout his ministry.

Bidemi noted that the late musician touched countless lives, brought souls to Christ and sowed seeds of faith that would continue to bear fruit for generations to come.

While acknowledging the grief that came with the loss, Bidemi offered a message of hope, grounding his comfort in the belief that Toluwanisings had stepped into eternal life.

He expressed certainty that the two would one day be reunited in God's presence, a place where no parting would ever follow.

Bidemi performs Toluwanisings' song

The emotional tribute followed a poignant moment at the Night of Elevation, a Christian worship event held on Friday, October 17, 2026, where Bidemi paid musical homage to the late singer.

He performed Toluwanisings' song "Kabiysei Olorun Ayo" during the gathering, a rendition that reportedly moved many in attendance to tears.

Bidemi's words and actions have added to the wave of tributes pouring in from friends, colleagues and fans who continue to celebrate Toluwanisings' life and lasting contributions to gospel music in Nigeria.

The Instagram video of Bidemi performing Toluwanisings' song is here.

Woli Agba pays tribute to Toluwanisings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Woli Agba’s tribute to gospel singer Toluwanisings, who died on October 14, 2026. The comedian remembered the singer’s distinctive voice and offered prayers for his family.

Hours before his death, Toluwanisings reportedly shared a WhatsApp message urging people to apologise, put pride aside and value their relationships. The message took on added significance after his passing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh