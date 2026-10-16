Nigerian gospel singer Tope Alabi shared a heartfelt tribute to the late Toluwanisings on her Instagram page on Thursday

Alabi described the news of Toluwanisings' passing as a big disbelief, saying she was still struggling to process the loss

The gospel artiste anchored her message in Christian faith, drawing comfort from the belief that Toluwanisings had entered God's presence

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Nigerian gospel singer Tope Alabi has spoken publicly about the death of fellow artiste Toluwanisings, releasing a deeply personal tribute that has resonated across the country's gospel music community.

Tope Alabi shares a heartfelt tribute to Toluwanisings, expressing her grief and sorrow while finding comfort in the Christian faith after the singer’s death. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Alabi posted the message on her Instagram page on Thursday, making her one of the most prominent voices within the gospel space to respond since news of Toluwanisings' passing first broke.

Tope Alabi's words on Toluwanisings' passing

The veteran singer was candid about how heavily the news had hit her, admitting she was far from coming to terms with the loss.

Yet rather than remain in that place of grief, she turned to her Christian faith to find solid ground.

"This is such a big [Expletive]! I still can't wrap my head around this. It hurts, but I will not sorrow as those who have no hope. I find comfort in knowing that a saint has joined the angels. Toluwanisings, rest on, dear one, in the bosom of your Lord. May God comfort and strengthen your family, friends, and colleagues. You will forever be remembered," she wrote.

The message was a careful balance between raw emotion and spiritual conviction, reflecting the kind of honesty that has long characterised Alabi's public voice.

Alabi's tribute offered a glimpse into the depth of connection that exists among Nigerian gospel artistes, whose shared sense of ministry often creates bonds that extend well beyond professional ties.

Her willingness to speak openly, acknowledging both the pain and the hope she holds, captured what many in the gospel community are navigating as they come to terms with Toluwanisings' death.

The sincerity of her words and the faith that underpinned them spoke to a community united by music, belief, and now, collective mourning.

Tope Alabi’s tribute to Toluwanisings is featured in the Instagram post below.

Woli Agba pays tribute to Toluwanisings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Woli Agba’s tribute to gospel singer Toluwanisings, who died on October 14, 2026.

The comedian remembered the singer’s distinctive voice and the joy his music brought to others.

An associate also shared a WhatsApp message Toluwanisings reportedly posted hours before his death. Its call to set aside pride and cherish relationships took on new meaning after the singer’s passing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh