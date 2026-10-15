Gospel singer Bidemi Olaoba shared an emotional tribute to Toluwanisings hours after the two were together at a concert in Ibadan

Toluwanisings' family confirmed his death in a statement posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, October 14, 2026

The news baffled fans and fellow gospel artists who had seen Toluwanisings perform just the night before he passed

Gospel singer Bidemi Olaoba has spoken out following the death of his colleague Toluwanisings, just hours after the two were in the same space at a concert in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Bidemi Olaoba shares a heartfelt tribute to gospel singer Toluwanisings after they met at an Ibadan concert, hours before family confirmed his death in a post. Image credit: Toluwanisings/Facebook

Source: UGC

The family of Toluwanisings confirmed his passing in an official statement published on his Instagram page on Wednesday, October 14, noting that he died in the early hours of that morning.

The announcement sent shockwaves through Nigeria's gospel music community, particularly among those who attended the Ibadan event the previous night.

Bidemi Olaoba's heartfelt tribute

Taking to Instagram to address the painful loss, Bidemi Olaoba shared a message rooted in faith, acknowledging grief while refusing to let go of his belief.

"Lord, we judge You faithful, even in moments like this when words fail us, and our hearts are heavy. Even when we do not understand, we choose to trust You. Even through the tears, we hold on to Your unfailing love. Lord, we still judge You faithful," he wrote.

Bidemi Olaoba's Instagram post is below.

Toluwanisings' final public appearance

Toluwanisings attended Bidemi Olaoba's concert in Ibadan on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, which became his last known public appearance.

After news of his death broke online, several public figures responded. Lawyer Pelumi Olanjengbesi posted a message on Instagram, while content creator Woli Agba had earlier shared what many interpreted as a cryptic post urging caution amid uncertainty about the singer's condition.

An eyewitness who claimed to have been at the hospital when Toluwanisings was brought in also shared an account of what he said he observed.

The tribute from Bidemi Olaoba drew an outpouring of responses from followers and fellow gospel music lovers across social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from social media users below:

@queen_evelyncool stated:

"To God be all the glory, for indeed he knows the end from the beginning"

@canadian_gistpartner shared:

"I can only wonder how heavy your heart is right now since you ministered together yesterday! This world! God, we don't question you; you are good in all circumstances."

@debolaokechukwu wrote:

"Eni mimo funfun balawu. No power of hell, no scheme of man, can ever take us from HIS hands...till He returns or calls us home, here in the power of Christ WE stand. We commit Tolu's life that he lived unto your glory. We have no fear of death cos he lived a life purposed for your glory. You love us in Life; You love us in death. You are judged faithful above all, Lord."

Toluwanisings' last post emerges after death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Toluwanisings’ final post, which drew widespread attention after rumours about the gospel singer’s death began circulating.

The post was a cheerful tribute to a fellow artist, shared just three days before the rumours surfaced. Its sudden shift from celebration to a place of mourning left fans expressing shock and grief.

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Source: YEN.com.gh