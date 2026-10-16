Walekeys shared an emotional Instagram tribute to his late mentor, Toluwanisings, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026

The protege disclosed that Toluwanisings sent him a message asking for a music loop just four to seven minutes before he slumped

Walekeys opened up about their close bond, saying people often mistook the two musicians for biological brothers

Nigerian musician Walekeys, a protege of the late gospel artiste Toluwanisings, has disclosed that his mentor sent him a final text message asking for a music loop only minutes before he collapsed and died.

Toluwanisings' protege Walekeys discloses the last text from the late singer before he slumped. Image credit: Walekeys, Toluwanisings

Source: Facebook

Walekeys shared the heartbreaking detail in an Instagram tribute posted on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, describing the moment he received the message and how quickly everything changed.

"You texted me and asked me to send a loop to you about 4-7 minutes before you slumped," he wrote, recalling how he was still processing the request when news of his mentor's passing reached him.

Walekeys unveils close bond with Toluwanisings'

Beyond the final message, Walekeys used the tribute to reflect on the depth of the relationship he had shared with the late singer.

He credited Toluwanisings with doing far more than offering friendship, saying the gospel musician connected him to key figures in the industry and opened doors that would have otherwise remained closed.

He also remembered a recent conversation in which Toluwanisings urged him to be patient about his career trajectory.

"We discussed a lot about my career; you said I should calm that you are with me," Walekeys wrote.

The protege added that their resemblance was so striking that people frequently assumed they were biological brothers, a detail that underlined just how intertwined their lives had become.

Walekeys expressed deep anguish at the timing of the loss, writing:

"It's not supposed to be now"

"Where do you want we your band boys to go?" he added.

The Instagram post by Walekeys is below.

Reactions to Walekeys' tribute to Toluwanisings

The tribute drew an outpouring of sympathy from fans and followers across social media, many of whom reached out directly to Walekeys with prayers and encouragement.

YEN.com.gh compiled the following reactions:

@\_\_officialaremohush wrote:

"Lord is with you, my bro."

@topmost_2 shared:

"This is so sad. When I heard he died yesterday, all I was thinking about was his family and band boys, like how will they survive this, omo I pray God will be with every one of you."

@mhiz_dura commented:

"God's your strength."

@bhimzypearl said:

"Wale, God will give you the strength to bear this loss."

Woli Agba pays tribute to Toluwanisings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Woli Agba’s tribute to gospel singer Toluwanisings, who died on October 14, 2026. The Nigerian comedian and gospel minister remembered the singer as a rare talent whose music brought joy to others.

Hours before his death, Toluwanisings reportedly shared a WhatsApp message urging people to apologise when they are wrong and cherish meaningful relationships. The message took on a poignant significance after his family confirmed his passing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh