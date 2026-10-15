Toluwanisings delivered an energetic performance at Bidemi Olaoba's concert in Ibadan on Tuesday, October 13, 2026

The gospel singer's vibrant stage presence that night left those around him completely unaware it would be his final public appearance

Several public figures, including lawyer Pelumi Olanjengbesi and content creator Woli Agba, responded after news of his death broke online

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Gospel singer Toluwanisings delivered what would turn out to be his final public performance at Bidemi Olaoba's concert in Ibadan on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, just hours before he was pronounced dead on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

A resurfaced video captures Toluwanisings’ very final performance at Bidemi Olaoba’s Ibadan concert. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

What has left fans and followers shaken is not only the swiftness of his passing, but the sheer energy he brought to the stage that evening.

Those who witnessed the performance described his delivery as vibrant and full of life, with no indication that anything was wrong.

His rapport with his colleague on stage was warm and joyful, and those who shared those moments with him had no way of knowing they were seeing him alive for the last time.

A final night that nobody saw coming

The contrast between his spirited showing at the concert and the news that followed has been particularly difficult for many to process.

Eyewitnesses recalled a singer who gave everything to his performance, engaging the crowd and connecting with those around him in a way that felt entirely natural.

It was only after the news of his death circulated online that the significance of that Tuesday night became clear.

An eyewitness who claimed to have been present at the hospital when Toluwanisings was brought in also shared a personal account of what they said they observed, adding another layer of grief to an already heartbreaking series of events.

Toluwanisings' very final performance is in the YouTube post below.

Tributes pour in after Toluwanisings' death

Following the announcement of his passing, Bidemi Olaoba, at whose concert Toluwanisings had performed, paid tribute to the singer, prompting an outpouring of responses from gospel music lovers and followers across social media.

Lawyer Pelumi Olanjengbesi also shared a message on Instagram in response to the news.

Content creator Woli Agba had earlier posted what many interpreted as a cryptic message urging caution amid uncertainty about the singer's condition, a post that took on new meaning once the death was confirmed.

Woli Agba pays tribute to Toluwanisings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings’ death and comedian Woli Agba’s tribute to him.

Hours before his death, Toluwanisings reportedly shared a WhatsApp message urging people to apologise, set aside pride and cherish their relationships.

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Source: YEN.com.gh