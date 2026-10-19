Kumawood actress Kyeiwaa and her husband, Michael Kissi Asare, have been spotted attending a funeral in the United States

The couple married in Massachusetts in 2020 after postponing their wedding celebrations because of COVID-19

Kyeiwaa's husband has largely maintained a private life despite his wife's popularity in Ghana

Kumawood actress Rose Akua Attaa Mensah, popularly known as Kyeiwaa, has been spotted with her husband, Michael Kissi Asare, at a funeral gathering in the United States.

Kyeiwaa's husband makes rare appearance at funeral in US; video of couple emerges. Image credit: Original Kyeiwaa Tutugyagu

Source: Facebook

In a video shared online, the veteran actress and her husband were seen seated among mourners at an indoor ceremony. Kyeiwaa wore a black outfit with striking red patterns and a matching headwrap, while her husband appeared beside her.

Their appearance has once again drawn attention to Kissi Asare, the man Kyeiwaa married after relocating to America.

Who is Kyeiwaa's husband?

Unlike his famous wife, Kissi Asare has maintained a relatively private life. Details about his profession and early years have not been widely documented, with much of his public exposure coming through moments shared with the actress.

The couple first made headlines in January 2020 when they held a court wedding in Massachusetts, attended by a small group of relatives and close friends.

A larger wedding ceremony had initially been planned for March, but it was postponed because of restrictions introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They later held their traditional marriage on 24 July 2020, before celebrating their white wedding in Worcester, Massachusetts, the following day. The couple wore colourful Ghanaian outfits for the traditional event, while Kissi Asare chose a white suit for their church ceremony.

Kyeiwaa's marriage and family life

In April 2021, Kissi Asare appeared in a family birthday celebration that attracted attention online. Footage showed Kyeiwaa and family members singing for him while he played the piano. The celebration later featured dancing and time with guests.

He was also seen enjoying a dance with Kyeiwaa at an event in a video that circulated in July 2024.

Kyeiwaa's marriage to Kissi Asare followed the end of her short-lived marriage to Daniel Osei in 2015. The actress explained at the time that she ended that union after discovering that Osei was already married.

Watch the TikTok video below:

More than six years after they formally married, Kyeiwaa and Kissi Asare continue to make occasional public appearances together.

Their latest outing at the funeral offers another glimpse of the couple's life in the United States, away from the movie sets that made Kyeiwaa a household name in Ghana.

Kyeiwaa happily dances with her husband

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Kyeiwaa and her husband, Michael Kissi Asare, charmed social media as they showed off their dance moves in a heartwarming moment.

In a viral video, the duo put on a beautiful display of love and affection as they danced gracefully at an event while wearing matching black and white outfits.

The video of Kyeiwaa and her husband warmed hearts on social media as many Ghanaians flocked to the comments section to express their joy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh