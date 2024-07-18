Kyeiwaa and her husband, Michael Kissi Asare, in a video, were spotted dancing and showing each other love and affection

The couple were at an event and were clad in black and white outfits as they danced, much to the delight of social media users

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians expressed joy at seeing the actress happy

Ghanaian actress Kyeiwaa and her husband, Michael Kissi Asare, charmed social media with their beautiful display of love and affection in a viral video.

The couple was seen dancing gracefully at an event, dressed in matching black and white outfits. Their evident happiness and mutual fondness for one another won the hearts of netizens, who flocked to the comments section to share their elation.

Since their marriage in 2020, Kyeiwaa and Michael have shown each other love and affection. This union marks Kyeiwaa's second marriage after her first ended in separation. Despite the challenges of the past, she has found joy and stability with Michael, and this has pleased many Ghanaians. The couple tied the knot in the US and have been living there ever since.

Many people opined that Kyeiwaa was strong, given the circumstances that led to the abrupt end of her first marriage.

Ghanaians are happy for Kyeiwaa

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

mrs_mega87 said:

"The man is also looking good. Kyeiwaa i am happy for her"

suzzy_erskine wrote:

"She made the boldest decision lots of women couldn’t make … soo happy for her"

whats_up_gh said:

I"n God’s own time, He makes everything beautiful"

iamadwoasaahint commented:

"Amen , never ever late to be happy , God bless their home and yours sis"

