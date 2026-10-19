Nollywood actress Adunni Ade has announced the death of her mother after a long battle with illness in an emotional post on her Instagram page

The actress prayed for her late mother’s soul and asked for strength for her family, adding that funeral arrangements will be announced in due course

Taaooma, Mercy Aigbe, Inidima Okojie and many other Nollywood colleagues and fans flooded her comment section with heartfelt condolences and prayers for her grieving family

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Nollywood actress Adunni Ade has announced the death of her mother after a long battle with illness.

Adunni Ade announces the death of her mother after a long illness, as Nollywood colleagues and fans flood her comment section with condolences. Photo source: Adunni Ade.

Source: Facebook

The actress shared the sad news in a post on her Instagram page on Monday, October 19, 2026. She said her mother had returned to her Creator, adding that she accepted the loss with submission to the will of Almighty Allah.

According to Adunni, her late mother is survived by her children, grandchildren, sisters and loved ones. Details of the funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

Adunni did not disclose her mother’s name, age or the illness she battled.

Adunni Ade’s emotional tribute to her mother

In her post, the actress prayed for her mother’s soul, asking Allah to forgive her shortcomings and grant her Al-Jannah Firdaus.

She also asked for patience and strength for the family as they mourn. Ending her message, Adunni expressed her love for her mother and prayed that they would be reunited in Jannah. Her post read in part:

“Ya Allah, forgive her shortcomings, have mercy upon her, make her grave spacious and filled with light, and grant her Al-Jannah Firdaus. Grant us sabr and strength as we navigate this painful loss. Ameen. Mum, I love you. May Allah grant you eternal peace and reunite us in Jannah. Ameen.”

The Instagram post of Adunni Ade, in which she announces her mother’s death, is below.

Nollywood stars console Adunni Ade

Several Nollywood colleagues and fans flooded the comment section with condolence messages. Among them were actresses Mercy Aigbe and Inidima Okojie, comedian Taaooma, actor Yemi Solade and Ghanaian actor Too Sweet Annan.

Yen.com.gh compiled some of the comments are below:

taaooma said:

“So sorry for your loss, ma. May her soul rest in perfect peace.”

inidimaokojie said:

“So sorry for your loss. May her soul rest in peace.”

realmercyaigbe said:

“So sorry. Sending you lots of love.”

toosweetannangh said:

“So sorry for your loss, Adi. Accept my deepest condolences.”

realyemisolade said:

“Accept sincere condolences from me. May the soul of your mother be accepted by her Creator and rest in eternal peace. Amen. Take heart, Adunni Ade.”

sophiealakija said:

“So sorry for your loss, mama.”

thedamilolaoni said:

“All my love at this time, mama. May her beautiful soul rest in peace.”

blessingjessicaobasi said:

“So sorry, dear.”

Chioma Akpotha mourns her late father

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh disclosed that veteran Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha lost her father, Leonard Ndukaife Chukwuka. She announced his death on Instagram on Friday, October 2, 2026, describing him as her comfort.

The actress said she had hoped her father would live to meet his great-grandchildren. She also wrote:

“No matter how many years we are given with a parent, we still want one more conversation, one more embrace, one more day.”

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Source: YEN.com.gh