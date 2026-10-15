Oheneyere Gifty Anti has celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary with her husband, Nana Ansah Kwao IV, in a heartfelt post shared on Thursday, October 15

The broadcaster shared two photos of the couple with a short caption, and her post quickly attracted thousands of reactions from fans across social media

Many fans flooded the comments section with prayers and congratulatory messages, while one follower shared an interesting detail about her own marriage

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Oheneyere Gifty Anti has celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary with her husband, Nana Ansah Kwao IV.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti marks 11 years of marriage to Nana Ansah Kwao IV, the Chief of Akwamu Adumasa. Photo source: Oheneyere Gifty/Anti/Facebook/@kennyville_experience (Instagram)

Source: UGC

The broadcaster is married to Nana Ansah Kwao IV, the Chief of Akwamu Adumasa. Blessed with a daughter, Nyame Animuonyam, the couple tied the knot in 2015 in a lavish ceremony.

In May 2023, rumours emerged that the marriage was failing and that Gifty Anti had sacked her husband from their home.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show, she dismissed the claims, laughing as she asked, “Should I call him for you?”

According to her, the rumours hurt and disappointed her, and they tended to surface whenever she launched a new book.

Gifty Anti marks 11th wedding anniversary

On Thursday, October 15, 2026, Gifty Anti took to Facebook to mark the milestone with two photos of the couple in rich traditional attire.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “11 years a journey! 15th October 2015 to 15th October 2026!” She added the hashtag #Godinthestory, crediting God for their journey together.

One of the photos was a congratulatory graphic bearing the names Nana Ansah Kwao IV and Nana Efua Dansoa Nkuma I.

At the time of writing, the post had garnered over 2,500 reactions and 355 comments.

The Facebook post from Oheneyere Gifty Anti, in which she celebrates 11 years of marriage to Nana Ansah Kwao IV, is below.

Fans react to Gifty Anti’s anniversary post

Many fans and followers flooded the comments with congratulatory messages and prayers for the couple.

Yen.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Obaa Yaa said:

“Wow, we give God all the glory. A very big congratulations to you both. Happy 11th wedding anniversary to my humble King and my humble Queen. So happy to be in the same wedding anniversary month and year with you, mummy. I will be 11 years on the 31st of October 2026.”

Nana Akosua Dinpa said:

“Congratulations. May God continue to give you the grace, wisdom and strength to marry forever. May your family be protected by the blood of Jesus. Amen.”

Selina Amuzu said:

“Congratulations to both of you and happy anniversary. Continue to enjoy your marriage, Nanayere.”

Anna Osei Bonsu said:

“Happy 11th wedding anniversary to you, my King and Queen. More blessings.”

Gifty Anti celebrates Mfantsiman Girls’ new lawyers

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Gifty Anti joined the Mfantsiman Old Girls’ Association to celebrate alumnae of Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS called to the Ghana Bar.

On Instagram, the broadcaster, a former entertainment prefect of the school, wrote, “Congratulations to all our new Esqs.” MOGA also shared a flyer featuring the newly enrolled lawyers in their wigs and gowns.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh