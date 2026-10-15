Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa opened up about marriage and emotional abuse in a new interview with actress Ahuofe Patri

Asantewaa previously separated from her husband, Mr Jeff Obiri, over genotype compatibility concerns that could lead to sickle cell

She also addressed her public fallout with her baby daddy, Armani, over his failure to cater for their children

Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa has said she does not plan to remarry, telling actress Ahuofe Patri in a candid new interview that she simply wants to enjoy life.

The conversation, filmed on the *After The Fame* podcast and shared on TikTok, touched on some of the most personal moments of Asantewaa's recent life, including her marriage breakdown, emotional abuse, and her complicated relationship with her baby daddy, Armani.

Asantewaa has indicated that she has no plans of getting married again.

Source: Instagram

When Ahuofe Patri asked directly whether she would consider getting married again, Asantewaa was clear. "I don't think so. I just want to enjoy life, I think," she said.

Asantewaa Opens Up on Emotional Abuse

Asked whether she had ever experienced domestic violence, Asantewaa described herself as a victim of emotional abuse.

She reflected on how difficult the experience had been, particularly because the person she would ordinarily turn to for comfort was the same person causing her pain.

"[The person] I am supposed to cry on his shoulder. Is the one that is hurting me. So who am I going to call?" she said.

She also pushed back against the public perception that she is an attention seeker, saying the label has followed her unfairly.

"You can even die, and they will say, oh, your death is no nice," she said, expressing frustration at the way critics frame even her most difficult moments.

Separation and the Baby Daddy Controversy

The interview follows a period of public scrutiny for Asantewaa. Her marriage to Mr Jeff Obiri came to an end, and she has since had children with Ghanaian musician Armani.

Speculation circulated online that she abandoned her marriage to be with Armani, but Asantewaa has firmly denied this.

She explained that she and Mr Obiri discovered they were both AS genotype carriers, and she made the decision to leave the marriage out of concern that they could one day have a child born with sickle cell disease.

More recently, she made headlines after speaking out publicly about Armani's failure to meet the financial needs of their children. The fallout drew wide attention and split opinion among her followers.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Asantewaa's Interview

Followers who watched the clip responded with empathy and support in the comments.

PearlOwusu🥰 wrote:

"Hmmm…sorry Asantewaa..sorry okay🫂"

Fustina Boakye commented:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@sugar love added:

"🥰🥰🥰"

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Source: YEN.com.gh