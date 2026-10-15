Ghanaian musician Choirmaster has shown off his work as a truck driver abroad in a video, months after the passing of his wife, Beverly Afaglo

The former Praye member shared a short caption with the video, and his hashtags pointed to the two special people he is working hard for

Many fans flooded the comments section with prayers and words of encouragement for the musician as he returns to work after a difficult few months

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Ghanaian musician Choirmaster has shown off his work as a truck driver abroad, months after the passing of his wife, Beverly Afaglo.

Choirmaster drives a truck on a highway abroad as he returns to work months after the passing of his wife, actress Beverly Afaglo. Photo source: @cmdamusikbird_.

Source: Instagram

Beverly Afaglo, a Ghanaian actress, passed away on May 24, 2026, at the International Maritime Hospital in Tema after battling cancer.

She died just days before her 43rd birthday. At the time, Choirmaster was in the United States and could not travel back for her one-week memorial in Ghana.

He later returned home and reunited with their two daughters, Violyn and Kora. Final funeral rites for the late actress were held in Accra on August 8, 2026.

Choirmaster shows off truck driving job abroad

In a video shared on Instagram, the former Praye member was seen behind the wheel of a truck on a misty highway.

Dressed in a reflective vest and a hat, he kept his eyes on the road as Kofi Mole’s song Balotelli played in the background.

Captioning the video, he wrote, “Back to the other side of the hustle.” In his hashtags, he also noted that he was grinding hard for his daughters, Violyn and Kora.

His return to work comes after months of mourning his late wife.

The Instagram video of Choirmaster, in which he drives a truck abroad as he returns to work, is below.

Fans react to Choirmaster’s truck driving video

Many fans flooded the comments section with prayers for the musician and his family. Yen.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

One user said:

“May God bless and keep you safe always for your adorable daughters, bro.”

evasanddrinks said:

“God be with you and the family back home. Much respect to you for honouring our sis. You will always win.”

sarah940127 said:

“God bless you, bro. Hustle, hustle. I like the energy within you. Keep the good work up. More strength and protection from above.”

brunnetteobimpeh said:

“Awwwww, Nyame nka woho.”

Choirmaster’s tribute to late wife Beverly Afaglo

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Choirmaster marked a month since his late wife’s funeral with an emotional tribute on Instagram.

Sharing his grief, he said his world felt as though it had stopped while everything else kept moving. “Grief is simply love with nowhere to go,” he wrote.

The tribute came about a month after the late actress was laid to rest in Accra.

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Source: YEN.com.gh