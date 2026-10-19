Royal Elorm, Beverly Afaglo's sister, has opened up about the late actress' final days in an emotional interview seen on Monday, October 19, 2026

The family took Beverly to the United States for treatment after surgeries and radiotherapy in Ghana failed to improve her condition

Royal Elorm disclosed that Beverly remained convinced she would recover, even after doctors gave the family a grim timeline

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Royal Elorm, the sister of late Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo, has given a heartbreaking account of the final chapter of Beverly's life, shedding light on the family's desperate search for medical help and the unwavering faith the actress carried until the very end.

Beverly Afaglo's sister, Royal Elorm, shares the actress's disturbing final days before her death. Image credit: Beverly Afaglo, Dadzie TV

Source: Facebook

Speaking in a deeply emotional interview with veteran broadcaster Oheneyere Gifty Anti, shared on social media on Monday, October 19, 2026, Royal disclosed that Beverly's health did not respond to the surgeries and radiotherapy she underwent.

The family subsequently made the difficult decision to seek medical care in the United States, hoping American doctors could offer options that had not been available at home.

US doctors' assessment of Beverly Afaglo

The news from the American medical team was devastating. Royal Elorm recounted that the doctors told the family Beverly's illness had advanced too far for them to intervene effectively, and that an earlier arrival might have changed things.

Even so, the actress herself refused to accept that she was running out of time.

Royal described meeting Beverly at the airport and hearing her speak confidently about recovering within a month and giving God praise for her healing.

That optimism never left her, even as her body weakened. The doctors reportedly gave the family an estimate of roughly two months for Beverly to settle her affairs and spend time with her children.

She passed away approximately six weeks later.

Beverly Afaglo's final weeks

Among the most painful moments Royal shared was the near-impossibility of having practical conversations with Beverly about the future.

Whenever Royal attempted to raise the question of who would care for Beverly's children or how her businesses should be managed, Beverly firmly pushed back, insisting that she had no intention of dying.

Even in the final one or two weeks, when doctors had reportedly warned the family that time was very short, Beverly held on to her belief in recovery.

Royal also touched on the delicate question of whether to arrange a pastoral visit, noting that her sister generally preferred to keep her circle small.

Beverly Afaglo, a beloved Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, died on May 24, 2026, at the age of 42, following approximately two years of battling cancer.

Her final funeral rites were held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra, and she was laid to rest on Saturday, August 8, 2026.

The Instagram video of Royal Elorm is below.

Beverly Afaglo's children break down at burial

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Beverly Afaglo’s children mourning at the actress’s burial ceremony on Saturday, August 8, 2026. Family, friends and entertainment industry colleagues gathered to pay their respects.

The children’s visible distress near their mother’s casket captured the family’s grief during the farewell. The emotional scenes drew attention from mourners as they gathered to support her loved ones.

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Source: YEN.com.gh