Kwaw Weezy announced the passing of Small Pin's mother on Sunday, October 18, 2026, in an emotional video filmed inside his car

Small Pin's mother had been in good health the night before, returning home from the market before the family found her unresponsive in the morning

The news arrived on Kwaw Weezy's birthday, prompting him to put all celebrations aside to support his close friend and colleague

Popular Ghanaian content creator Kwaw Weezy broke the heartbreaking news on Sunday, October 18, 2026, that his close friend and fellow entertainer Small Pin has lost his mother.

Popular Ghanaian content creator and actor Small Pin's mother dies in her sleep. Photo source: Isaac Amissah

Source: Facebook

Kwaw Weezy delivered the announcement in a selfie-style video recorded inside his car, his voice heavy with emotion as he spoke directly to the camera.

A photo of Small Pin alongside his late mother appeared in the lower portion of the frame throughout the clip, adding a deeply personal touch to the sombre moment.

How Small Pin's mother passed away

According to Kwaw Weezy, he received a call from Small Pin just minutes before filming the video.

Initially, he thought his friend was joking around as they often do, but quickly realised something was seriously wrong when he heard him crying on the other end of the line.

The popular Ghanaian content creator told him his mother had been completely fine the previous evening.

She had spent the night at the market selling food, as she was a market woman, before returning home and having a conversation with the rest of the family before going to bed.

When the family expected her to rise on Sunday morning, she did not emerge from her room.

After entering to check on her, they discovered she had passed away in her sleep.

"His mom was very fit last night. She even went to market to sell some food because she's a market woman. So she even went to market and came home. She was very fit. She was very well. Even have a conversation with the family before she went to sleep," Kwaw Weezy recounted.

Kwaw Weezy sends condolences on his birthday

The news hit particularly close to home for Kwaw Weezy, as October 18 is also his birthday. He explained that plans for a celebration had been immediately set aside out of respect for his friend.

"It's unfortunate to do that because my one and only brother is Small Pin, so I have to put everything aside and console him," he said.

Speaking on behalf of what he described as the Challenge team and their wider community of supporters, Kwaw Weezy extended his condolences to Small Pin and the entire family.

The Facebook video of Kwaw Weezy announcing the passing of Small Pin's mother is below:

Fan reactions to Small Pin's loss

Fans and followers across West Africa and beyond flooded the comments with messages of support for the grieving content creator and actor.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Eze Akwasibah wrote:

"Chaiii, so sorry, Small Pin, take heart, okay?"

John Ohuru said:

"Sorry Small Pin, we love you from Kenya. Stay strong."

Joseph S Kettor commented:

"My condolences to the family and may her soul rest in peace 🙏 🪦."

Samuel Lheadindueme added:

"Chii, so sorry, my man. Small Pin, please take heart, bro. God 🙏 knows the best, okay?"

Mensa Otabil's wife loses her mother

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Mrs Evelyn Naa Otua Addo, the mother of Lady Joy Otabil, who died on Sunday, June 28, 2026.

She left behind her husband, former Bank of Ghana governor J.S. Addo, two daughters and seven grandchildren.

Her passing came just months after Lady Joy celebrated her 65th birthday.

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Source: YEN.com.gh