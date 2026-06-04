The elder sister of the late Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo shared a photo from the final days of the movie star online

Royal Elorm shared the image on social media while mourning the passing of her family's lastborn, known privately as Ama

Social media users expressed emotional support for the grieving family members following the release of the photograph

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The elder sister of the late Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo has shared an unreleased photograph of the movie star from her final days.

The sister of the late Beverly Afaglo shares an unreleased photo from the actress's final days on earth. Image credit: Royal Elorm/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The image, which shows the actress looking completely unrecognisable before her passing, was posted on social media to commemorate her life.

The deceased actress passed away in May 2026, throwing her family and the entertainment industry into deep mourning. Her elder sister, a well-known queen mother in Aflao who uses the online handle Royal Elorm, shared the picture while reflecting on the painful loss of her youngest sibling.

In the shared photograph, the late Beverly Afaglo appeared visibly changed by her health struggles. Her elder sister was seen right beside her in the image, cheering her on during the difficult period.

The Instagram post below features a touching photo of late Beverly Afaglo from her final days.

Photo from Beverly's final days sparks reactions

The emotional post has touched the hearts of many social media users, with several individuals praising Royal Elorm for her dedication as an older sibling.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the sister's post below:

Faustina Harding said:

"Thank you, big sister. God bless you. Rest In Power, Ama."

Mercy Friar commented:

"Her eyes 👀 were still beautiful."

Dhavi Selasie wrote:

"The fear in her eyes… Oh God💔."

Ama Charity remarked:

"You’re a wonderful Big Sister. You are a big Sister which everyone would love to have. God bless you. May God strengthen you and let you smile again. Though it will be difficult for you to forget, the Lord will keep you through. We love you."

Jessica Enyonam Agbefu stated:

"You're an amazing big sister 💕, the Lord bless you and may her soul rest in the Lord."

Beverly Afaglo's husband Choirmaster in tears as Ghana Music Award USA pays their tribute. Image credit: @cmdamusikbird

Source: Instagram

GMA USA visit Beverly Afaglo's husband Choirmaster

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Choirmaster of Praye fame was spotted overwhelmed with grief, as GMA USA stormed his house to pay tribute to Beverly Afaglo.

On Sunday, May 24, 2026, the Ghanaian movie industry was sent into mourning after news broke that the wife and mother had passed away.

Source: YEN.com.gh