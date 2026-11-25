2 Chainz was involved in a serious head-on collision while driving his Tesla Cybertruck in the US

The rapper shared footage of the badly damaged vehicle on Instagram, showing what appeared to be a torn-off front axle

2 Chainz addressed rumours about his condition at the time of the crash and revealed the cause of the collision

Grammy-winning American musician 2 Chainz is recovering after a frightening head-on collision left him with broken ribs and his Tesla Cybertruck in ruins.

Grammy-winning American rapper 2 Chainz breaks his ribs in a Tesla Cybertruck head-on crash. Photo source: 2 Chainz

Source: Facebook

According to XXL Magazine, the American rapper shared footage of the aftermath on his Instagram page, posting nighttime footage of an emergency scene with police lights visible and a damaged vehicle in a grassy area off the roadway.

The clip captured the chaos of the incident and has since drawn an outpouring of concern from fans and fellow artists alike.

2 Chainz's Tesla Cybertruck crash

The vehicle sustained severe damage in the collision, with the footage showing what appears to be a completely detached front axle and a wrecked rear tyre.

Despite the Tesla Cybertruck's condition, the rapper confirmed he survived the crash and is resting as he recovers from his injuries.

In the caption to the post, 2 Chainz addressed the flood of messages he received and quickly cleared up speculation about what led to the accident.

The popular American rapper explained that the other driver swerved to avoid an opossum on the road and struck his vehicle head-on, leaving him with broken ribs as a result.

"A lot of calls and concern for my well-being. I appreciate everyone who is reaching out," he wrote. "I'm good, just resting with broken ribs. No, I wasn't drinking, smoking, sleeping, or on autopilot. The other driver dodged a possum and hit me head-on, smh. Hope that answers all of your questions. Blessed."

The Instagram video of 2 Chainz's accident scene is below:

Reactions to rapper 2 Chainz's car accident

Word of the crash spread quickly, drawing responses from fans and industry figures across social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@shameamorton wrote:

"😮OMG! Praying for a speedy recovery. Thanking God you're still above ground.🙏🏾"

@djpremier said:

"May Strength and Power be returned to your physical being. Glad it's not worse! 💪🏾❤️🙏🏾"

@reallilscrappy commented:

"Glad you're ok, big dawg, but imma text you again, praying you heal up fast."

Kenyan musician Bahati involved in car accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Kenyan musician Bahati’s car accident, which left his Toyota Prado badly damaged just days before his wedding.

The singer shared footage of the wreckage and said he was shaken but grateful to be alive.

With the ceremony only days away, fans were relieved that he appeared to escape without serious injuries.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh