Morgan Gamble, a 21-year-old Clark Atlanta University student who worked on Netflix's A Different World reboot, died on Tuesday, October 13, 2026

A car crash at an Atlanta intersection left Gamble with critical injuries, and she was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital

The driver of the other vehicle, Nikolai Dunford, 36, was arrested and charged with reckless driving and others

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Morgan Gamble, a 21-year-old university student with a growing foothold in the American entertainment industry, died on Tuesday, 13 October 2026, following a car crash in Atlanta, Georgia.

Netflix actress Morgan Gamble dies at 21 after a high-speed car crash in Atlanta. Image credit: Everybody Trending

Source: Facebook

The collision occurred at about 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hank Aaron Drive and Glen Street.

Police said another vehicle struck Gamble's car at the scene, and she was subsequently transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Authorities arrested the driver of the other vehicle, 36-year-old Nikolai Dunford, who faces charges of reckless driving, speeding, and others.

Investigators determined that Dunford was travelling at around 94 mph in a zone where the posted speed limit was 35 mph. The investigation remains ongoing.

Morgan Gamble's work on Netflix

At the time of her death, Gamble was a senior at Clark Atlanta University, where she studied mass media arts with a focus on television and film production.

She had secured a role as a student assistant on Netflix's reboot of the beloved sitcom 'A Different World', and also appeared as a background performer in the pilot episode of the series.

While she had not yet taken on a leading role, her involvement in the production represented a meaningful early step in building the career she had long worked towards.

Clark Atlanta University mourns a promising student

Clark Atlanta University responded to the news with a statement expressing condolences to Gamble's family, classmates, and everyone in her circle.

University officials described her passing as a painful loss to the campus community and called on students to lean on one another through the grief.

Those who knew Gamble remember her as a young woman whose aspirations reached well beyond the lecture hall.

She was in the process of turning her academic pursuits into a professional reality in the television industry when her life was cut short.

Her death has also reignited conversations about road safety and the devastating consequences of excessive speeding on public roads.

The X post announcing the death of Morgan Gamble is below.

Reality TV star Kash dies at 29

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Reality TV star Kash, whose real name was Mackayla Paige, and her fatal shooting in downtown Oakland at age 29.

Police arrested a Richmond woman in connection with the case as investigators worked to establish what led to the incident.

Hours before her death, Kash had shared videos from a night out on Instagram. Her cousin said she had been spending time with family and was not expected to be in danger.

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Source: YEN.com.gh