The Adenta Circuit Court granted Ohemaa Dynamite GH¢1 million bail on Monday, October 19, 2026, with sureties to be justified

Ohemaa Dynamite's appearance followed reports linking her to an alleged theft involving Bishop Daniel Obinim of International God's Way Church

Prophet Ogyaba, described as her godfather, denied claims he made arrangements from Elubo to secure her bail, saying he was in London

Ghanaian socialite Ohemaa Dynamite appeared before the Adenta Circuit Court on Monday, October 19, 2026, in connection with an alleged theft case tied to Bishop Daniel Obinim, and walked away on bail worth GH¢1 million.

Ohemaa Dynamite granted GH¢1 million bail in Obinim theft case, court adjourns. Image credit: Bissah Media

Source: Facebook

The court set the bail with a condition that sureties be justified, and immediately adjourned the matter to October 28, 2026, when proceedings are scheduled to continue.

Ohemaa Dynamite's alleged theft link to Obinim

The case centres on claims that Ohemaa Dynamite was connected to an alleged theft involving money belonging to Bishop Obinim, the founder and leader of the International God's Way Church.

Reports suggested that individuals close to both parties had become entangled in the matter, drawing considerable public interest in the days leading up to her court appearance.

Prophet Ogyaba distances himself from bail claims

Adding another layer to the unfolding story was the name of Prophet Ogyaba, widely reported to be Ohemaa Dynamite's godfather.

Claims circulated online that he had reached out to the Cantonments Police Station to arrange bail on her behalf, and that he had done so from Elubo.

Ogyaba pushed back firmly against those accounts, stating that he was in London at the time and had not made any such arrangements.

He denied any involvement in the bail process as described in the circulating reports.

Whether the bail conditions have since been fully met remains unclear, as no further details were immediately available at the time of reporting.

The October 28 court date will be the next opportunity for the case to progress. As the matter remains before the court, all allegations against Ohemaa Dynamite are unproven.

She is presumed innocent unless and until a court of competent jurisdiction finds otherwise.

The TikTok video about Ohemaa Dynamite's bail condition is below.

Nana Baffour Awuah granted bail

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Manhyia South MP Nana Baffour Awuah’s GH¢10 million bail in the ongoing EOCO investigation into alleged financial transactions involving SIC Life Savings and Loans.

The case has drawn competing accounts over a disputed GH¢9.85 million settlement, which the defence says was legitimate. The court has ordered the MP to remain available to investigators as the probe continues.

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Source: YEN.com.gh