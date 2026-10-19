Prophet Ogyaba broke his silence on Sunday, October 18, 2026, over reports linking him to his goddaughter Ohemaa Dynamite's alleged theft case

The Ghanaian man of God has rejected claims that he had contacted Cantonments Police Station to arrange bail for Ohemaa Dynamite

The prophet disclosed that he was in London at the time the reports circulated, insisting he had no knowledge of the case

Prophet Ogyaba, founder of Ogyaba Ministries, has publicly denied any involvement in the unfolding controversy surrounding his goddaughter, Ohemaa Dynamite, who has been linked to an alleged theft case involving Ghanaian preacher Bishop Daniel Obinim.

Prophet Ogyaba distances himself from goddaughter Ohemaa Dynamite theft case linked to Obinim. Image credit: Ogyaba, Serwaa Kyeretwie, Bishop Obinim Ministries

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on Sunday, 18 October 2026, Ogyaba addressed circulating claims head-on, firmly rejecting reports that he had been working behind the scenes to secure Ohemaa Dynamite's release after reports of her arrest emerged.

Ogyaba rejects claims he contacted police

Among the specific rumours Ogyaba dismissed was the claim that he had been in Elubo and had called the Cantonments Police Station to notify officers of his intention to bail his goddaughter.

He described those reports as entirely false, explaining that he was in London when the story began circulating and was therefore in no position to have made such arrangements.

The preacher went further, saying he had no awareness of the details surrounding the alleged incident or its connection to Bishop Obinim.

He also disclosed that he was unaware his goddaughter had any close relationship with the prominent preacher, adding another layer of distance between himself and the unfolding allegations.

Ohemaa Dynamite linked to alleged Obinim theft

Public attention has intensified following reports that Ohemaa Dynamite was picked up in connection with the alleged theft of money reportedly belonging to Bishop Obinim.

The case has triggered widespread debate on social media, with many questioning the nature of the relationships involved.

It is important to note that the allegations have not been established in court, and the full circumstances surrounding any reported arrest remain unconfirmed.

Ogyaba's public statement appears aimed squarely at drawing a clear line between himself and the controversy, reinforcing that he neither knows the details of the case nor took any steps to intervene on his goddaughter's behalf.

The TikTok video of Ogyaba is below.

Obinim denies threatening Florence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Bishop Daniel Obinim’s response to allegations that he threatened his estranged wife, Florence Obinim, and reports of his arrest.

Obinim denied threatening to harm her, while reports linked the claims to an incident outside her residence. His public response came as their separation continued to draw attention across Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh