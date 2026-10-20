Popular American actor Richard Riehle, best known for his role as Tom Smykowski in the comedy Office Space, has died at the age of 78

The character actor appeared in more than 400 films, television shows and other projects over a remarkable career that spanned nearly five decades in Hollywood

His representatives described him as an exceptional talent, praising his kindness and generosity towards emerging actors and filmmakers throughout his long career in the industry

American actor Richard Riehle, known for his roles in Office Space and Star Trek, has died at the age of 78.

Richard Riehle, the American actor known for Office Space, Star Trek and Grounded for Life, dies at 78, as his representatives pay tribute to him. Photo source: Getty via Deadline, TMZ/X.

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His death was confirmed by his representatives in a statement on Monday, October 19, 2026. The actor reportedly died over the weekend, although the cause and place of death have not been disclosed.

Riehle was born on May 12, 1948, in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, in the United States. Over a career spanning nearly five decades, he appeared in more than 400 film, television and theatre projects.

His death comes days after Netflix actress Morgan Gamble died at 21 following a high-speed car crash in Atlanta.

Richard Riehle’s notable film and TV roles

Riehle was best known for playing Tom Smykowski, the product manager at Initech, in the 1999 comedy Office Space. He also appeared as a guard in The Fugitive (1993) and played Bill Cozbi in Bridesmaids (2011).

On television, he starred as Walt Finnerty in 45 episodes of Grounded for Life and played Principal Ed Rooney in the Ferris Bueller series.

Star Trek fans remember him as Batai in the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode The Inner Light. Other credits include The West Wing, NCIS, The Middle and HBO’s Barry.

The Instagram post by TMZ, in which it announces the death of Richard Riehle, is below.

Richard Riehle’s representatives pay tribute to him

In a statement, his representatives described Riehle as “our beloved client.” They said, “Our industry has lost an exceptional talent.”

Praising his character, the team highlighted his genuine goodness, boundless kindness and unwavering generosity towards emerging actors and filmmakers.

At the time of his death, Riehle reportedly had 10 projects in development, including Made Vicious with the late Tom Sizemore. He is survived by his wife, Jane Latham, and four children.

Nollywood actress Tenia Abraham dies at 32

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Nollywood actress Tenia Abraham Omenogor died at the age of 32. Her family said she passed away on October 13, 2026, after battling a kidney infection.

The family announced her death in an Instagram statement two days later, describing her as “a vibrant talent, a loving daughter, sister and friend.”

Calling her “a beautiful soul, a shining star, gone too soon,” they said her talent and kindness would forever live in their hearts. Burial arrangements had not been finalised at the time of the announcement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh