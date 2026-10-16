Tenia Abraham's family confirmed her passing on Thursday, October 15, 2026, two days after she died

The 32-year-old Nollywood actress died from a kidney infection, according to her family

Her family paid an emotional tribute, describing her as a bright and passionate actress who touched many lives

Nollywood actress Tenia Abraham Omenogor died on October 13, 2026, at the age of 32, with her family breaking the heartbreaking news publicly on Thursday, October 15, 2026. The cause of death was confirmed as a kidney infection.

Reactions as Tenia Abraham's family breaks the silence about her death. Photo credit@teniaabraham

Source: Instagram

In a statement shared on Instagram, her family described Tenia as "a vibrant talent, a loving daughter, sister and friend," conveying the weight of their loss at what they called her sudden exit.

Tenia had built a recognisable presence in the Nigerian film industry through her work in several Nollywood productions. Those who knew her personally and professionally remembered her for her warmth, passion, and the genuine commitment she brought to every role she played.

Family pays tribute to Tenia Abraham's

Her family's announcement included a heartfelt tribute that captured the grief felt by those closest to her.

"Your light may have gone out from this world, but your talent, beauty and kindness will forever live in our hearts," the statement read.

The post further described her as "a beautiful soul, a shining star, gone too soon."

As of the time of her family's announcement, burial arrangements had not been finalised, with the family indicating that further details would be shared in due course.

Fans react to Tenia Abraham's death

The announcement drew an immediate and emotional response from followers across social media, with many taking to the comments section to express their shock and sorrow.

@nwanyiukwu25 wrote:

"And I ask again, why are we here?"

@omoruyishedrack97 reacted:

"What?"

@seabankl shared:

"Rip"

See the Instagram post below:

Toluwanisings' family confirms his passing

Similarly, YEN.com.gh reported that gospel singer Toluwanisings' family released an official statement on his Instagram page announcing that he died in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

The announcement brought clarity after hours of uncertainty, during which unverified accounts and messages about his condition spread across social media platforms.

Ahead of the family's confirmation, lawyer Pelumi Olanjengbesi had shared a message touching on the unfolding situation, while content creator Woli Agba posted a cryptic update that appeared to counsel patience amid the swirling reports.

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Source: YEN.com.gh