Nana Akua Addo and estranged husband Harold Duodu Norman appeared before the DOVVSU court on Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Harold Norman was reportedly remanded into custody for two weeks following the latest court proceedings

The matter has been adjourned to November 3, 2026, with the reported custody arrangement yet to be officially confirmed

Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo and her estranged husband, Harold Duodu Norman, have reportedly made an appearance before the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) court as new developments emerge in their ongoing marital dispute.

Nana Akua Addo's estranged husband, Harold Norman, reportedly faces remand after a court appearance on October 20, 2026. Image credit: Nana Akua Addo, De Prince, Harold Norman

Source: Facebook

The pair appeared before the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) court on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, as their highly publicised marital dispute continues to unfold.

Reports indicate that Harold Norman was remanded into custody for two weeks as part of the proceedings, while Nana Akua Addo is reportedly expected to have full custody of the couple’s children.

The case has been adjourned to November 3, 2026, when further hearings are expected to take place.

However, neither the reported custody arrangement nor the specific circumstances surrounding Harold Norman's remand have been independently confirmed through an official court statement, and the precise terms of any custody order remain unverified.

Nana Akua and Harold Norman's dispute draws attention

The dispute first gained widespread public attention following the circulation of videos involving Nana Akua Addo and the couple's children.

On October 6, 2026, her legal representatives, Nkrabeah & Associates, released a formal statement addressing those videos, marking one of the earliest official legal responses in the matter.

Nana Akua Addo is widely recognised in Ghana for her bold fashion sensibility and prominent presence at major entertainment events.

Since details of the marital dispute entered the public domain, she has remained at the centre of considerable interest, particularly concerning the welfare of her children.

Harold Norman has also featured prominently throughout media coverage of the proceedings as the couple's difficulties continue to attract public scrutiny.

The Facebook post on Nana Akua Addo and Norman's case after the court appearance is below.

Celestine Donkor reacts to Nana Akua saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on gospel singer Celestine Donkor’s response to a leaked audio involving Nana Akua Addo and her husband, Harold Norman. Donkor said the publicised marital dispute could make young Ghanaians wary of marriage.

The recording has added another turn to a controversy that began after videos showing Addo with visible injuries circulated online. The parties have offered differing accounts as public scrutiny of the dispute continues.

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Source: YEN.com.gh