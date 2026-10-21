The Church of Pentecost Canada announced the passing of Pastor Joseph Acheampong on October 18, 2026

Pastor Acheampong served as the Area Head of the Southern Ontario Area of the Church of Pentecost in Canada

Church leadership has called on members to pray for and support his wife, Mrs Ama Acheampong, and their children

Pastor Joseph Acheampong, the Area Head of the Southern Ontario Area of the Church of Pentecost in Canada, has died at 62 years old.

Church of Pentecost Canada Area Head Pastor Joseph Acheampong passes away at 62. Photo source: The Church of Pentecost Canada Inc.

Source: Facebook

The Church of Pentecost Canada Inc. broke the news on its official Facebook page on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, confirming that Pastor Acheampong passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

The announcement was made on behalf of the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye, the International Executive Council, National Head Apostle Ransford Obeng Gyamfi, and the National Executive Committee.

Church leaders call for prayer and support

In sharing the news, the Church of Pentecost leadership described the moment as one of deep sorrow, asking members and well-wishers to stand by the bereaved family during what they acknowledged was an extraordinarily difficult period.

The statement specifically asked congregants to pray for his wife, Mrs Ama Acheampong, their children, and the broader family.

The Pentecost leadership extended the call for solidarity to the church in Hamilton, the Southern Ontario Area, and the entire Church of Pentecost congregation across Canada.

The announcement closed with a scripture from Psalm 116:15:

"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints."

The Facebook post announcing the demise of Pastor Joseph Acheampong is below:

Who was Pentecost Church pastor Joseph Acheampong?

Pastor Joseph Acheampong was born in Offinso in the Ashanti Region of Ghana and became a member of the Church of Pentecost in 1992 in the Darkuman District, Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

He held several roles in the Church of Pentecost from 1995, including the Area Head of Southern Ontario until his demise.

Before transitioning into the ministry, the prominent Canada-based Ghanaian pastor worked with the sales department of a Toronto-based Company, Heavy Duty Parts.

He was also a diplomat with Alliance Française and pursued a degree programme with Above and Beyond Christian Counselling Academy.

Pastor Acheampong was married to Mrs Ama Sekyere Acheampong, a registered nurse from Humber College and University of New Brunswick with a master's degree in leadership from Trinity University of Vancouver.

The couple shared four children – two girls and two boys.

Tributes pour in for Pastor Acheampong

News of Pastor Acheampong's passing drew an outpouring of grief and tribute from members of the church and the wider community on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Nana Konadu BerimaTweneboakodua wrote:

"I will always say good people don't live for long. He is my best pastor of all time. May his soul rest in peace."

Joseph Yaw Ntiamoah added:

"Great soldier of the cross has joined the triumphant church. May his soul rest in peace."

Mendy Alkali offered:

"Ooh, what an early call our condolences, may the Almighty keep and protect the family."

Josephine Oppong-Nkrumah paid a personal tribute, writing:

"May your gentle soul rest in peace, Pastor. Your reassuring laughter will be missed."

Pastor Adamson Aromaegbe passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Pastor Adamson Aromaegbe, founder and senior pastor of The Rock Word Church and Dominion International, whose death was announced by the church on August 23, 2026.

Church leaders remembered him as a visionary leader, teacher, mentor and Kingdom builder.

His teachings left a lasting impression on members, with mourners recalling his words and ministry in heartfelt tributes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh