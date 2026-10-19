Rev. Fr. Michael Quaicoe of the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference called on the two newly sworn-in EC deputy chairpersons to act without partisan bias

His remarks follow controversy over the appointments of Emelia Affi Agbenyo and Dr Joseph Kwaku Asamoah, which drew sharp criticism from the NPP

The cleric stressed that Ghana's democratic achievements depend heavily on public trust in the Electoral Commission

A senior Catholic clergy member has issued a pointed appeal to Ghana's two newly appointed Electoral Commission deputy chairpersons, urging them to let the Constitution, not political affiliation, guide every decision they make in office.

Ghana’s Catholic cleric urges new EC deputy chairpersons to avoid partisan bias and protect electoral independence amid appointment controversy and public trust. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

According to Graphic on October 19, 2026, Rev. Fr. Michael Quaicoe, Director of Governance, Justice and Peace at the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference (GCBC), made the call in a recent interview following the controversy that erupted after President John Dramani Mahama swore in Emelia Affi Agbenyo and Dr Joseph Kwaku Asamoah as deputy chairpersons of the Electoral Commission last Monday.

"Their ultimate obligation is to the Constitution and the Ghanaian people, not to the political interests of any government or party," Rev. Fr. Quaicoe said.

The two appointees were named under Article 70(2) of the 1992 Constitution, on the advice of the Council of State.

Dr Asamoah previously served as Director of Finance and Head of Training at the EC, while Ms Agbenyo held the position of Deputy Director-General of the Ghana TVET Service and sat as a Commissioner at the National Development Planning Commission.

The appointments have not been without pushback.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called for Agbenyo's withdrawal, citing her alleged ties to the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC). The NPP also raised concerns about Dr Asamoah over remarks he reportedly made following his swearing-in.

EC's constitutional independence at stake

Rev. Fr. Quaicoe acknowledged that the President holds the constitutional authority to make such appointments, but argued that this power comes with a corresponding responsibility to uphold Article 46, which protects the EC from external direction or control.

He said the commission's core functions under Article 45, which include voter registration, electoral boundary demarcation, and the conduct of elections and referenda, must be carried out with competence, transparency and consistency.

"Decisions must be evidence-based, communicated clearly and open to lawful scrutiny. Errors should be corrected promptly, with institutional responsibility replacing defensiveness," he stated.

He further called on the EC to strengthen electoral logistics, results transmission, cybersecurity and independent technical audits, noting that technology should reinforce, not replace, accountability.

Beyond institutional mechanics, Rev. Fr. Quaicoe emphasised the importance of sustained engagement with political parties, civil society, religious bodies, traditional authorities, the media and security agencies.

The Facebook post below contains photos from the swearing-in of newly appointed EC Deputy Commissioner Emelia Affi Agbenyo.

He warned that without this, mistrust and misinformation could push electoral tensions towards violence.

He also stressed that voter education must be inclusive, reaching young people, persons with disabilities and marginalised communities.

The cleric closed with a direct charge to the two new deputy chairpersons: their success should be judged not by how political parties view them, but by the fairness and public confidence they earn.

"Electoral integrity is a constitutional obligation and a national trust," he said.

The swearing-in of Emelia Affi Agbenyo as Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission has sparked controversy. Credit: Jubilee House

Source: Facebook

All about new EC Commissioner, Emelia Affi Agbenyo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the appointment of Emelia Affi Agbenyo as one of two new Deputy Chairpersons of Ghana's Electoral Commission has drawn sharp criticism, with many questioning whether a former National Democratic Congress (NDC) spokesperson can exercise the impartiality the role demands.

Agbenyo, 43, was visibly active during the 2024 general elections as a representative of the NDC on governance matters.

Since her swearing-in, old social media posts perceived as expressions of support for the ruling party have circulated widely, alongside a video of her appearing on a media platform in that capacity as a party spokesperson.

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Source: YEN.com.gh