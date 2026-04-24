Church of Pentecost Breaks Silence on Mary Awusi’s Warning to Apostle Nyamekye

The Church of Pentecost has responded to the outburst by Dr Mary Awusi, CEO of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, over comments made by Apostle Eric Nyamekye

The church, in a Facebook post, shared an excerpt of what the Chairman said regarding the illegal mining menace

People who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the statement made by Dr Mary Awusi

The Church of Pentecost has finally broken its silence on the comments made by Dr Mary Awusi, CEO of the Ghana Free Zones Authority.

This comes after the NDC stalwart lashed out at Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, for raising concerns about illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Dr Mary Awusi, CEO of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, threatens Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye over recent galamsey comments. Credit: Mary Awusi/Apostle Eric Nyamekye

Source: Facebook

As if that was not enough, the outspoken CEO vowed to deal with the clergyman should he make such comments again.

It all happened in an interview on Accra FM on April 23, where she accused the Church of Pentecost chairman of being partisan.

"He is a man of God, so we will forgive him, but next time he shouldn't come so low to that level. Next time, when he stoops so low and tries to do politics, they will deal with him as a politician."

"When Nana Addo was President, if you went to the mining communities, the rivers were like mud. At that time, was he in Ghana or wasn't he in Ghana? Did he see that or did he not see how the rivers were then?" she asked.

Church of Pentecost breaks silence

Reacting to the outburst by Dr Mary Awusi, the Church of Pentecost, in a bid to absolve the chairman of any wrongdoing, in a Facebook post on Friday, April 24, shared an excerpt of the remarks Apostle Nyamekye made regarding the illegal mining menace.

"These are the precise words of Apostle Eric Nyamekye on the galamsey menace. Kindly listen and share," the post read.

Pentecost's

President John Mahama admits that the involvement of fellow National Democratic Congress members in illegal gold mining. Credit: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Watch the Facebook below:

Reactions to the Church of Pentecost's response

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions regarding the utterances made by Dr Mary Awusi.

Stephen Tetteh stated:

"Wisdom at its utmost level. He said this is a human problem, and that human beings can solve it. Therefore, leadership should compel those who are unwilling to help solve it. In 2026, he has urged the church to adopt healthier means of baptising converts, while also assuring that the church (CoP) will continue to partner with the government to combat the menace."

Henry Agbale Debrah added:

"I'm still trying to figure out which part of the statement was political. Does that mean we can no longer comment on national issues?"

Stephen Amoako reacted:

"I think all CoP members, especially officers, should put that woman on their prayer list, Sunday morning prayers, closing prayers, and prayer team gatherings. She says she will deal with the Chairman, so we want God to deal with her first. Because of political power, some people don’t show respect."

Mahama speaks on galamsey

YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama admitted that his affiliates are involved in galamsey.

This comes after he complained that illegal mining had deeply infiltrated Ghanaian society.

One of his appointees, the Amansie Central District Chief Executive, was implicated in facilitating illegal mining, but no action has been taken against him.

Source: YEN.com.gh