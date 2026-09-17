The Rock Word Church and Dominion International announced the passing of their founder, Pastor Adamson Aromaegbe, on Friday, August 21, 2026

An official notice signed by Reverend Nnamdy Echezona described Aromaegbe as a visionary leader, mentor, and Kingdom builder whose ministry touched countless lives

The church assured members that the vision Aromaegbe built would continue, with a Celebration of Life programme to be announced at a later date

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Pastor Adamson Aromaegbe, the founder and senior pastor of The Rock Word Church and Dominion International, died on Friday, August 21, 2026, leaving behind a congregation and wider ministry network in mourning.

The Rock Word Church and Dominion International confirms the death of its founder Pastor Adamson Aromaegbe. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The Rivers-based church made the news public through an official notice released on Sunday, August 23, 2026.

Reverend Nnamdy Echezona signed the statement on behalf of the church leadership, confirming the loss of a figure they described as a visionary leader, teacher, mentor, and Kingdom builder whose influence extended far beyond the walls of his local congregation.

Church honours a 'life well lived'

Rather than framing the moment solely as one of grief, the church leadership struck a note of both mourning and celebration.

"Though we deeply miss his physical presence, we rejoice in the hope we have in Christ and celebrate a life well lived, a race well run, and a legacy that will continue for generations," the statement read.

The notice closed with a verse from 2 Timothy 4:7:

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith," a scripture the leadership appeared to choose deliberately as a tribute to the pastor's commitment throughout his ministry.

Church leaders were keen to reassure members connected to Dominion International that Aromaegbe's passing would not bring his life's work to an end.

The statement affirmed that the advancement of the Kingdom he championed would press forward, and called on members and all those linked to the Dominion International family to hold the late pastor's family in prayer during this difficult period.

The full programme for Dr Aromaegbe's Celebration of Life is yet to be announced, with the church indicating that details would be shared at a later date.

One dead, 14 injured in Highway crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that one person died, and 14 others were injured following a road collision on the Accra-Kumasi Highway near Paradise Restaurant on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

The crash involved a MAN diesel haulage truck and a Toyota Hiace passenger minibus.

According to a report by Citi Newsroom, the impact caused significant damage to the side of the minibus and the front section of the truck.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh