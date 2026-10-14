Popular Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2026

The musician's death came just two months after he survived a serious car accident, with reports indicating he slumped in his apartment

Fellow gospel figure Woli Agba Ayoajewole led an outpouring of tributes, describing Toluwanisings as 'a very unique voice'

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Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings, whose full name is Minister Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, has died at 41.

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings' family officially confirms his death hours after rumours of his demise went viral on social media. Photo source: Toluwanisings

Source: UGC

His family confirmed the news in a formal announcement on Wednesday, 14 October 2026, revealing he passed away in the early hours of that morning.

He was affiliated with the Toluwani Gospel Music Ministry (TOGOMM) and was described by those close to him as a devoted husband, family member, and committed gospel minister.

Toluwanisings' death came just two months after he reportedly survived a ghastly car accident, making the loss even more difficult to process for his fans and colleagues.

Reports indicate he slumped at his apartment before his passing, and rumours of his death had circulated online for hours before his family issued the official confirmation.

Woli Agba leads tributes to Toluwanisings

Among the first prominent voices to react was comedian and gospel figure Woli Agba, who shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, captioning his post "Sunset at Midday".

In the write-up, he described Toluwanisings as possessing "a very unique voice" that had gone silent far too soon.

"Ah! Toluwanisings! An angel just passed on," he wrote. "A voice that brought joy, touched souls, and made beautiful memories has gone silent too soon. Life can be so unpredictable; one moment, we are celebrating life, and the next, we are struggling to find the words to express our grief."

He went on to acknowledge the sheer difficulty of the moment, expressing his disbelief that he was even writing the tribute at all.

"Toluwanisings, your departure has left a painful void in the hearts of many," he added. "Some departures leave us speechless, and this is one of them."

Woli Agba closed his tribute with a message of faith:

"Sing with the Angels, Bro."

The family stated that funeral arrangements would be announced in due course and asked the public to keep Toluwanisings' wife, family, and loved ones in their prayers during this painful period.

The Instagram post of Toluwanisings' family officially confirming his death is below:

Pelumi Olajengbesi's post sparks Toluwanisings' death rumours

Hours before his death was confirmed, Pelumi Olajengbesi, Convener of the Coalition of Public Interests Lawyers and Advocates (COPA) and a House of Representatives candidate for the Osun Oriade-Obokun Federal Constituency, shared a photo of Toluwanisings on his Facebook page on Wednesday, October 14, accompanied by an emotional message.

"My God! What a life! No, Lord! We plead for Your mercy upon Toluwanisings. I am deeply troubled by the deaths of young men and women. This is not God's plan for us. We say no to untimely death!" he wrote.

The post landed in the middle of unverified rumours of the popular gospel singer's death at 41 that had already begun making the rounds online, adding significant fuel to the speculation.

Reactions trail gospel singer Toluwanisings' death

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

the_iyanu_ commented:

"Ahh, bro Tolu, please come back! Just come back. This is too much to bare!😭😭😭"

temitopesolaja_aruga said:

"But how? God, how? Truly, you are an unquestionable God!💔💔💔💔💔 Rest well bro🙏."

magdalene_whowha wrote:

"Bro Tolu, time won’t heal this. 😭😭😭😭 It won’t. 😭😭Fly high, Soldier 🤍🤍. You sure died at your post. 😭 I will miss you deeply sir😭😭."

Toluwanisings' last post emerges after death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Toluwanisings’ final post, which drew widespread attention after rumours about the gospel singer’s death began circulating.

The post was a cheerful tribute to a fellow artist, shared just three days before the rumours surfaced. Its sudden shift from celebration to a place of mourning left fans expressing shock and grief.

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Source: YEN.com.gh