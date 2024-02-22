A Ghanaian man's heart was broken after his Ghanaian girlfriend joined Nigerian singer Omah Lay on stage at his UK concert and gave a show

In the videos going viral on social media, the lady was seen bending over as the musician grinded and kissed her while performing his hit song Bend You

Many people on social media advised the young man to dissolve the relationship

A video of Nigerian musician Omah Lay displaying sensual dance moves with a Ghanaian lady in front of her Ghanaian boyfriend at the singer's concert in the UK has gone viral on social media.

Omah Lay dressed in all-black in photos. Image Credit: @omah_lay

Source: Instagram

Man leaves girlfriend over sultry dance moves with Omah Lay

During Omah Lay's performance at his concert in the UK, he looked through the crowd and found a lady who wanted to join him on stage.

They danced while he performed his hit song Bend You amid cheers from concertgoers, who also sang along to the music.

The Nigerian singer and the young lady then climbed the staircase, where they continued dancing while he performed, but suddenly, the curtain fell, leaving their silhouettes.

The Soso crooner was seen with a boner while grinding the lady, and towards the end of his performing the song, they kissed passionately behind the curtain.

Videos showing the lady's boyfriend's reaction caused a stir on social media as many advised him to dissolve the relationship.

Below is a reaction of the lady's boyfriend seated in the front row of the concert.

Reactions to videos of Omah Lay dancing sensually with a Ghanaian man's girlfriend

The videos got many people lashing out at the Ghanaian lady for her misconduct. Others also advised the young man to end the relationship because he deserves better.

Below are the thoughts from netizens.

@KAppiadu said:

You bought tickets to a concert for yourself and your woman, only to get heartbroken and embarrassed to the core like this?? just imagine!!…Wetin man do man?

@marcus_nice said:

Don’t save her she don’t wanna be saved!!

@_Penzy said:

The girl was doing just too much. You go go inside she’s done nothing close with her man hmmm

@Kariiiii9 said:

omo! boy never realized his girl could bend over like this.

@Shawnifee said:

Nah, I really feel for the guy. It’s really sad seeing someone you’re with, doing this in front of you, and comfortably doing without thinking twice, for that matter!

@Tee_Classiquem1 said:

If he is a man of worth and value, that moment should be the end of the relationship, I sincerely don't get how some people do this, how can you come for a show with your man and you are publicly disrespecting him like this, is this also part of fun or what do we call it?

Safo Newman excited as he links up with Sarkodie in the studio

YEN.com.gh reported that the viral music sensation Safo Newman was spotted with celebrated rapper Sarkodie in the studio.

Videos of them recording in the studio and taking pictures have taken over social media as many music lovers showed their excitement.

Many were excited that Sarkodie took a chance on Safo Newman and acknowledged his talent.

Source: YEN.com.gh