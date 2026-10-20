American rapper Blueface was reportedly arrested on Monday night, October 19, 2026, in Santa Clarita, California

Deputies responded to a report of a man pointing a gun at someone, which later turned out to be a false swatting call

The arrest comes as the celebrated artist remains on probation linked to a 2022 Las Vegas shooting incident

American rapper Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, was arrested in Santa Clarita, California, on the night of Monday, October 19, 2026, after he allegedly refused to comply with police commands during what turned out to be a false swatting incident.

American rapper Blueface arrested in Los Angeles after a swatting call in Santa Clarita. Image credit: World Event Watchlist

Source: Facebook

According to a report by TMZ, a representative for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to a business in Valencia, a neighbourhood within Santa Clarita, at around 7:43 p.m. following a call claiming that a man was pointing a gun at another person.

When officers arrived and began detaining several individuals at the scene, including Blueface, the rapper allegedly failed to follow their instructions, leading to his arrest on suspicion of delaying a law enforcement investigation.

Authorities subsequently confirmed that the emergency call was fabricated — a swatting incident designed to trigger an armed police response at the location.

Blueface and associates were in Halloween costumes

Video footage circulating online captured the American rapper and members of his group dressed in superhero-themed Halloween costumes at the time of the incident.

According to TMZ, the group informed officers from the outset that none of them was carrying weapons.

Swatting, the act of making a false emergency report to prompt a heavy police response, carries serious risks of dangerous confrontations when officers arrive expecting a genuine threat.

Blueface's ongoing legal troubles

The arrest is not an isolated incident for the rapper. TMZ also reported that Blueface had been detained in August, just months after walking free from prison.

He is currently serving a probation sentence connected to charges arising from a shooting in Las Vegas in 2022.

Blueface first gained widespread recognition in the music industry with his 2018 track 'Thotiana', which helped launch his career into the mainstream.

Beyond his legal situation, the rapper has recently been in the spotlight for personal reasons.

He reportedly proposed to his longtime on-and-off partner, Chrisean Rock, in Arizona, a development that drew significant attention from fans who have followed their relationship closely over the years.

The allegations surrounding Monday night's events remain part of an ongoing legal process, and the reported arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

The X post announcing Blueface's arrest is below.

Rick Ross arrested in Miami Beach

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Rick Ross’ arrest in Miami Beach, where he faces alleged battery and other criminal charges. The rapper has pleaded not guilty and is being held on bond.

The arrest follows accusations of physical assault by his ex-girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick. Read the full report for details on the allegations and the next steps in the case.

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Source: YEN.com.gh