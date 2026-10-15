Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings has passed, with his family confirming the sad news hours after rumours about his condition had spread

The minister rose to wider fame after a popular content creator shared one of his songs, and he went on to build a strong following

Details about his music, his marriage and the events of his final months have emerged as fans and colleagues continue to mourn the gospel singer

Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings has passed, leaving fans and colleagues in mourning across social media.

Toluwanisings’ real name, hometown, music career and family come into focus as fans mourn the Nigerian gospel singer, whose family confirms he passed on October 14, 2026. Photo source: Toluwanisings.

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, October 14, 2026, unconfirmed reports of the singer’s passing began to circulate online.

Lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi, convener of the Coalition of Public Interests Lawyers and Advocates (COPA), shared a post on Instagram mourning him.

Many fans doubted the news, and colleagues including Woli Agba and Lanre Alewilese urged the public to keep praying rather than conclude he had died.

Hours later, Toluwanisings' family confirmed in a statement on his Instagram page that he passed in the early hours of that same day.

They asked the public to pray for his wife and loved ones, adding that funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

Toluwanisings’ real name, age and hometown

Born Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, Toluwanisings was a Nigerian gospel singer, songwriter and minister. His exact age has not been publicly disclosed by his family or management.

Even so, COPA’s tribute mourned him as one of the young Nigerians lost too early. The singer was reported to hail from Osun State in south-western Nigeria. Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, was listed as his base on music streaming platform Audiomack.

Leading the Toluwani Gospel Music Ministry (TOGOMM), he was known for his contemporary gospel sound and Yoruba praise and worship ministrations.

The Instagram post in which Toluwanisings' family confirms his death is below.

Toluwanisings’ rise to fame and popular songs

Toluwanisings gained wider recognition in 2021 after comedian and content creator Woli Arole shared one of his songs online.

Around the same time, he released Kos’Oluwa Laye, a praise and worship project that helped establish his presence in Nigeria’s digital gospel music scene.

His other notable recordings include Kabiyesi Olorun Ayo, A Very Big God, E Lagbara, The Name of Jesus and the Unreserved Praise series.

On Ase Ti Jade, he featured fellow gospel singer Adeyinka Alaseyori. By October 2026, his Audiomack profile had more than 42 million total plays and about 460,000 followers.

In 2024, he also announced a tour of the United States.

Toluwanisings’ wife and children

Toluwanisings married his wife in 2021, and the couple had two children together. Marking four years of marriage in September 2025, he thanked her on social media for making his life easy.

In October 2024, he announced the arrival of their second child on Instagram, writing, “My bundle of joy just arrived!!!” That child, a daughter named Irorun, turned two in early October 2026, with the singer writing, “My joy is two years today.”

Weeks earlier, on September 25, 2026, he marked his fifth wedding anniversary with a reflective post on social media.

In it, he acknowledged the challenges of marriage and described the journey as a testament to God’s faithfulness. His wife’s name has not been made public.

Toluwanisings’ house and road accident

In January 2025, the singer announced on Instagram that he had become a house owner, calling it the Lord’s doing.

He said he initially hesitated to share the news but decided to do so to encourage anyone whose future looked uncertain.

Gospel singer Tope Alabi was among the colleagues who congratulated him and his family. On July 11, 2026, he shared photos of his crushed bus after he and his crew collided with a fully loaded trailer while returning from a ministration.

Describing the crash as a spiritual attack, he said every member of the team escaped unharmed. He credited God for their safety, writing that “God is the only sure plug when it comes to protection.”

What happened to Toluwanisings?

Toluwanisings passed in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2026, according to his family. Reports claimed he slumped at his apartment before his passing.

No cause has been made public, and the family said funeral arrangements would be announced later. In their statement, they described him as a beloved husband, family member and gospel minister.

Woli Agba later paid tribute to him on Instagram with the caption “Sunset at Midday,” calling him “a very unique voice.” He ended his message with, “Sing with the Angels, Bro.”

Toluwanisings’ last Instagram post goes viral

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the singer’s last Instagram post went viral as rumours of his passing spread.

Shared about three days earlier, the cheerful post praised a fellow gospel musician. Fans flooded the comments with prayers, urging him to post proof that he was well. One user, sashatobz1, wrote, “I speak life into you. We shall not mourn you. Wake up please.”

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Source: YEN.com.gh