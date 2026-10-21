Ampomaa, the 2nd runner-up of Ghana's Most Beautiful 2026, issued a public apology over her performance of 'Nananom' during the pageant

The GMB contestant had incorrectly described the song as a folk song, not knowing it was composed by Efiya Otiwaa under Asaase Records

Ampomaa's statement called on the creative community to respect intellectual property and give credit to artists

Ghana's Most Beautiful 2026 second runner-up, Ampomaa, has issued a formal public apology to afro-spiritual soul artist Efiya Otiwaa, admitting she misrepresented the origins of the song 'Nananom' during the pageant amid backlash from its original composer.

2026 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) second runner-up Ampomaa apologises for misattributing Efiya Otiwaa's song. Photo source: OhemaaAbena Ampomaagmb26﻿, Efiya Otiwaa

Source: Facebook

In a press statement shared on social media on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, the beauty queen, full name Ohemaa Abena Ampomaa Asare, addressed the controversy surrounding her Folklore Night performance on TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful on 4 October 2026.

During the event, she had described "Nananom" as a folk song, unaware that it was an original composition by Efiya Otiwaa, released under Asaase Records.

Ampomaa acknowledges Efiya Otiwaa's creative work

In her statement, Ampomaa, who finished as the second runner-up of the 2026 GMB behind winner Nana Konadu and first runner-up Sessinam made no attempt to minimise the error, directing her apology clearly at both Efiya Otiwaa and her label.

"Respecting intellectual property and giving creators their rightful credit is essential," she wrote, adding a broader call for greater awareness of intellectual property rights within Ghana's creative industry.

The Facebook post of Ampomaa apologising over the "Nananom" song controversy is below:

Efiya Otiwaa slams Ampomaa over 'Nananom' controversy

Ampomaa's apology statement comes weeks after Efiya Otiwaa criticised her for not acknowledging her as the composer of the "Nananom" song in a video she shared on social media on October 8, four days after the 2026 GMB second runner-up's performance.

The afro-spiritual soul artist also slammed the beauty queen for claiming that the song was a folk song.

She said:

"Sister Ampomaa, what did you say my song 'Nananom' was? A folk song? You did not seek permission from me to perform the song. You used the song you massacred, and when you were asked whether you wrote the song or it was a folk song, you disappointed."

"It is not a folk song. There is nothing wrong with a folk song, but the idea of it is that there are no originators or composers. There are composers, but we don't know who composed it. That is a big discreditation for me."

Otiwaa had advised Ampomaa to research about the song's composer and genre before mounting the stage on national TV to perform and miscredit its actual originator.

Expressing her disappointment with the 2026 GMB finalist, the singer detailed how she and other artists composed the 'Nananom' song.

The Instagram video of Efiya Otiwaa calling out Ampomaa is below:

Reactions to 2026 GMB runner-up Ampomaa's apology

Ampomaa's post drew a mix of praise and scepticism from followers.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below:

@dear36501 wrote:

"Well done queen👏."

Adwoa Tontoh commented:

"Way to go! Well done, Ampomaa."

ObaaYaa Agyapongmaa questioned:

"Is this woman still holding on to this issue?"

Sessinam and Lamiley speak after 2026 GMB

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2026 runners-up Sessinam and Lamiley, who thanked fans after missing out on the crown in the pageant’s landmark legacy season.

Their messages came as supporters praised their performances and called for special awards in future editions—while winner Nana Konadu celebrated a historic victory for Bono.

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Source: YEN.com.gh