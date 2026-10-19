Nana Nhyiraba Obeng Konadu, a student of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, won TV3 Ghana's Most Beautiful 2026 pageant

UPSA publicly congratulated Konadu on its official Facebook page, commending her talent, dedication and perseverance

Konadu represented the Bono Region and made history as the first contestant from the region to win in the competition's 20-year run

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A University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) student has made history by winning the 2026 edition of TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant, prompting her institution to publicly celebrate her achievement.

UPSA celebrates student Nana Konadu after winning Ghana's Most Beautiful 2026. Image credit: TV3 GMB 2026, UPSA

Source: Facebook

Nana Nhyiraba Obeng Konadu was crowned GMB 2026 winner on Sunday, 18 October, after competing against regional representatives from across the country in the popular cultural pageant's 20th season.

Her victory was historic for the Bono Region, which she represented throughout the competition, as no contestant from the region had previously lifted the title in the pageant's two-decade history.

UPSA hails Konadu's GMB victory

A day after the grand finale, UPSA shared a congratulatory message on its official Facebook account on Monday, 19 October 2026, expressing institutional pride in the student's accomplishment.

"UPSA congratulates Nana Nhyiraba Obeng Konadu on emerging as the winner of TV3 Ghana's Most Beautiful Competition, Season 20. This remarkable achievement is a source of pride and a testament to her talent, dedication and perseverance. The University celebrates her success and wishes her continued excellence in her future endeavours. Congratulations, Nana Nhyiraba Obeng Konadu!" the university wrote.

Ghana's Most Beautiful and its cultural significance

Now in its 20th year, Ghana's Most Beautiful is an annual pageant organised by TV3 that brings together contestants representing different regions of the country.

Beyond the glamour of a beauty competition, participants are expected to demonstrate a deep knowledge of their regional heritage, promote Ghanaian traditions and champion the country's rich cultural diversity.

Nana Konadu's win is particularly noteworthy because it bridges two distinct spheres: academic life and national cultural representation.

Her success draws attention to the possibility of pursuing personal ambitions alongside an academic career, offering an inspiring example for fellow students who may hold similar aspirations.

As celebrations continue for both UPSA and the Bono Region, Nana Nhyiraba Obeng Konadu's GMB 2026 crown stands as a landmark moment in the pageant's history.

The Facebook post by UPSA celebrating Nana Konadu is below.

Nana Konadu speaks after GMB win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2026 winner Nana Konadu, including her historic victory for the Bono Region, her prize and the messages of congratulations from fans and fellow finalist Lamiley.

After 20 years of waiting, the crown has finally found its way to Bono, making the region the 11th to produce a GMB queen since the pageant began in 2007. Nana Konadu thanked the people who voted, prayed and supported her, saying the victory had made history.

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Source: YEN.com.gh