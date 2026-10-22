Ghanaian musician Akwaboah and his wife Joklinly have reacted to rumours suggesting that their marriage has ended

The singer shared a hilarious TikTok video in which he jokingly questioned his wife about the alleged divorce

Akwaboah accompanied the video with a humorous caption as the couple laughed together in their living room

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian highlife musician Akwaboah and his wife, Joklinly, have responded to divorce rumours circulating on social media.

Akwaboah and wife laugh off divorce rumours amid claims of marital issues. Image credit: Akwaboah

Source: UGC

The award-winning singer took to his TikTok page to share a hilarious video of himself and his wife, seemingly dismissing claims that their marriage had ended.

In the video, Akwaboah was seen filming his wife as she relaxed in their living room.

The musician jokingly confronted her about the rumours, suggesting that she had divorced him without his knowledge.

He playfully remarked:

"They said you have divorced and you haven't told me."

His comment sent the couple into uncontrollable laughter as they appeared amused by the claims about their marriage.

Akwaboah responded to divorce rumours

Rather than issuing a lengthy statement to address the speculation, Akwaboah decided to respond through humour.

He accompanied the TikTok video with a caption that seemed directed at those spreading the claims.

Watch the TikTok video below:

He wrote:

"Odo Ankasa, dem go explain tire."

The caption, which loosely translates to people getting tired of explaining matters concerning true love, added another humorous touch to the video.

Akwaboah and wife shared a lovely moment

The video offered a glimpse into the couple's relationship amid the speculation surrounding their marriage.

Although Akwaboah did not address the divorce rumours, the light-hearted exchange with his wife seemed intended to put the claims to rest.

The couple's laughter and cheerful interaction have since become the focus of the circulating video.

Actress Chiamaka Nwokeukwu's marriage ends

YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about Nollywood actress Chiamaka Nwokeukwu’s announcement that her marriage has ended, following allegations of infidelity and years of carrying the family responsibilities alone.

The actress said she gave up her career to raise their child while her husband lived abroad, and alleged he continued promising marriage to his former girlfriend.

A video sent to Chiamaka reportedly showed items at the woman’s home that intensified her suspicions.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh