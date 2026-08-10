Nollywood actress Chiamaka Nwokeukwu publicly announced the end of her marriage in a lengthy statement shared online

The actress alleged her husband maintained a relationship with his former girlfriend, Anita, throughout their union

Chiamaka said she sacrificed her acting career for the marriage and was left raising their child alone while her husband lived abroad

Nollywood actress Chiamaka Nwokeukwu has declared the end of her marriage, accusing her husband of maintaining a romantic relationship with another woman throughout their time together.

Nollywood actress Chiamaka Nwokeukwu announces separation from her husband over infidelity claims. Image credit: Chiamaka Nwokeukwu

Source: Facebook

In a detailed public statement, the actress laid out a series of grievances about the state of the marriage, describing a union marked by prolonged absences and broken trust.

Chiamaka's marriage under strain

The Nollywood actress said her husband spent extended periods in Europe, sometimes remaining abroad for close to two years before returning home briefly.

During those absences, she said she was left in Nigeria to manage their household and raise their child without support.

The experience, she noted, left her functioning as a single mother despite being married, and she made the decision to step back from her acting career in order to hold the family together.

The deeper blow, she alleged, came when she discovered that her husband had continued a relationship with his former girlfriend, identified only as Anita.

According to Chiamaka, her husband had persisted in making promises of marriage to the woman even after their own wedding, and had also facilitated steps to help Anita relocate to Europe.

A visa application was reportedly made on Anita's behalf, though the initial attempt was unsuccessful, with a second process said to be under consideration.

Discovery that led to the decision

Chiamaka further alleged that Anita had visited their home and was permitted to plait their daughter's hair.

The situation came to a head when a friend of Anita's reached out to Chiamaka after observing how effusively she praised her husband in public.

That contact led to her receiving a video that allegedly showed items inside Anita's residence, including what appeared to be spiritual materials, a photograph linked to her husband, and Anita's international passport.

The actress said the discovery was deeply painful but confirmed what she had long suspected. She stated that she had given the marriage her sincere best, and that the time had come to prioritise her own peace and wellbeing.

Social media users responded in significant numbers, with many expressing sympathy and offering words of support as she faces this new chapter.

The Facebook post showing screenshots of Chiomaka's message is below.

Reactions to Chiomaka's divorce from husband

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the Nollywood actress announced her separation.

chidera.a.ugwu commented:

"Hmmmm her husband no try at all. Why marry Chiamka then."

ssndboutique wrote:

"Nigerian men and side chics😮."

official. rosabellejeanne added:

"It's well."

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire announces divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire confirmed on her Instagram story on July 8, 2026, that her divorce from actor Frederick Leonard is officially finalised.

Peggy Ovire celebrated the news with a "Thank You Jesus. It is done" post, drawing mixed reactions from fans, who seem to be heartbroken online.

The announcement follows earlier drama in which Peggy Ovire publicly accused Frederick Leonard of infidelity during their divorce proceedings.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh