Ghanaian musician Akwaboah addressed widespread speculation that he was struggling in his marriage after cryptic social media posts went viral

The singer spoke to Zion Felix and disclosed that he has been married for two years, pushing back on claims his wife does not care for him

Akwaboah also revisited his controversial GH¢8,000 savings advice, arguing critics missed the deeper message about financial readiness for marriage

Ghanaian highlife musician Akwaboah has finally addressed the rumours surrounding his marriage after his cryptic social media posts sparked widespread speculation that he was struggling as a married man.

Akwaboah breaks his silence on the marriage rumours after his cryptic posts sparked speculation. Image credit: Akwaboah

Source: Facebook

Speaking in a recent interview with Zion Felix, the singer dismissed the claims, insisting that he is happily married and has no regrets about tying the knot.

Akwaboah sets the record straight

According to Akwaboah, he has been married for two years, and everything is going well in his home.

Reacting to the rumours that followed his earlier posts advising people to work and save money before getting married, he stressed that many people misunderstood his message.

The musician said he is enjoying his marriage and jokingly added that his wife prepares delicious meals for him.

He questioned why some people would claim his wife does not take good care of him, asking where they got such information from.

He further stated that he is happier now than he was before getting married.

Akwaboah on how his family deals with critics

Akwaboah opened up about how he and his wife deal with criticism on social media.

He explained that before they got married, he had a conversation with his wife about the challenges of being married to a celebrity.

According to him, he made her understand that some people would dislike or criticise her for no reason simply because of his public status.

He disclosed that his wife occasionally shows him some of the negative comments she receives online, and they often laugh about them together.

However, he admitted that they are human, and there are moments when the comments are not funny. Despite that, he said they have chosen not to allow public criticism to affect their relationship or happiness.

Akwaboah explains his GH¢8,000 savings advice

Touching on his controversial comment urging people to save GH¢8,000 before marriage, Akwaboah said many people focused on the amount instead of the message behind it.

He explained that marriage comes with significant financial responsibilities, especially for young couples.

According to the singer, people who criticised the advice would better understand his point once they entered marriage themselves.

He maintained that, considering the many expenses that come with married life, even saving GH¢8,000 before getting married may not be enough.

His comments appear to put to rest the speculation that his earlier posts were signs of trouble in his marriage, with the singer making it clear that he is happy and enjoying married life.

The Instagram video of Akwaboah is below.

Reactions to Akwaboah's remarks

His remarks drew a range of responses on social media.

@botwe_elizabeth wrote:

"He is looking good ❤️❤️."

@akua_mireku1 added:

"Akwaboa❤️, your wife is the best thing you ever had 🙏. Onyame nkosu nhyriaa mo awari3 nu o🙏."

@atsu_attipoe responded:

"They ask you a question, see how you have deviated... which average married person saves 8k a month from his salary masa masa go and sit somewhere."

Akwaboah's message to women over Valentine's Day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician, Akwaboah Jr., sent a bold message to Ghanaian ladies ahead of Valentine's Day.

In a video that has gone viral, the singer warned ladies not to repeat the familiar practice of gifting boxer shorts to their men, describing it as archaic.

Akwaboah’s strong advice has sparked massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians shared varied opinions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh