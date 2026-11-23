Captain Smart announced the passing of his father, Elder Samuel Evans Agyiri, on Sunday, November 22, 2026

The late Elder Agyiri, who was a member of The Church of Pentecost, died at the age of 80

Captain Smart described his late father as a man of dignity, wisdom and exceptional character

Veteran Ghanaian media personality and politician Captain Smart has announced the death of his father, Elder Samuel Evans Agyiri, a member of The Church of Pentecost, who passed away at the age of 80.

Captain Smart announces the death of his father, Elder Samuel Evans Agyiri, at 80. Photo source: Onua Captain Smart

Source: Facebook

Captain Smart, whose full name is Blessed Godsbrain Smart, broke the news via a Facebook post on Sunday, November 22, 2026, sharing his grief publicly with an emotional tribute to his late father.

Captain Smart's tribute to his late father

In the post, the broadcaster and politician Smart declared his intention to contest the Gomoa National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries for the Gomoa West Constituency ahead of the 2028 general elections months ago and described Elder Agyiri as a remarkable man whose memory would endure long after his passing.

"Daddy, you were an extraordinary father — a man of dignity, wisdom, strength and exceptional character," he wrote. "Rest peacefully, Daddy. You were truly a father of distinction and class. Your remarkable legacy will live forever."

Captain Smart had previously shown his close bond with his parents, especially his father, whom he showed off during his graduation from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), with a Master's Degree in December 2025.

The loss of his father marks a particularly poignant moment for the former Onua TV presenter and his family.

The Facebook post announcing the demise of Captain Smart's father is below:

Ghanaians react to Captain Smart's father's death

The announcement drew an outpouring of condolences from across social media, with many Ghanaians expressing sympathy for the family in their time of grief.

Ato Nicholas wrote:

"Daddy Egyir, my neighbour. Rest well in the Lord."

Kufa Hope commented:

"Kafra captain. May his soul rest well in peace."

Vicentia Kumah added:

"Onua Captain Smart, my condolences to you and your family. May the soul of your father rest in the bosom of the Lord."

Captain Smart donates items to SHS students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Captain Smart fulfilling his promise to provide chop boxes, trunks and mattresses to first-year senior high school students in Gomoa West.

The donation came as he built support ahead of his bid for the NDC parliamentary candidacy, following a series of community projects in the constituency.

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Source: YEN.com.gh