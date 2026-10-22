Late actor and broadcaster Kwame Dzokoto left behind a string of catchphrases, including Edziban a dzidzi and Obo Twumlaa, that endeared him to many Ghanaians

Dzokoto explained that his comic jargon came from simple everyday Ghanaian words, a habit he picked up while growing up in Takoradi with his parents

The Efiewura star, popularly known as Judge Koboo, reportedly died on Thursday, October 22, 2026, after collapsing during a live radio panel discussion in Tarkwa

Late Ghanaian actor and broadcaster Kwame Dzokoto left behind a string of catchphrases that endeared him to many Ghanaians over the years.

Late actor and broadcaster Kwame Dzokoto, known for catchphrases such as Edziban a dzidzi, is remembered by fans across Ghana. Photo source: Kwame Dzokoto.

Source: Facebook

The Efiewura star reportedly died on Thursday, October 22, 2026, after collapsing during a panel discussion on Owass FM in Tarkwa.

According to Citi Newsroom, he was taken to a hospital in Tarkwa. His family is yet to issue an official statement. Dzokoto was best known as Judge Koboo in the TV series Efiewura and as host of TV3’s Edziban.

Over the years, his witty expressions on radio, TV and in adverts made him a household name.

Kwame Dzokoto’s most famous catchphrases

A 2013 Graphic Showbiz profile listed five expressions as his trademark catchphrases. They included Edziban a dzidzi, Obo Twumlaa, Pia monko oo... patre kotom, Aborokyir Bodanfo and Angwatominiko.

Dzokoto was widely known for radio voice-overs and television adverts at the time. He also hosted a drive-time show on Hello FM and had a role in Efiewura.

Beyond broadcasting, he featured in films such as For Girls, Monster, Wazenger and Fatal Lust.

Stand-up comedy was another outlet for his humour, with shows in Takoradi that saw him share a stage with Klint the Drunk.

How Dzokoto created his comic jargon

Explaining the origins of his expressions, Dzokoto said his jargon was made up of everyday words with a touch of humour. For instance, he turned “socio-cultural, political, economic” into “socopoco reasons”.

He said he developed the habit as a child in Takoradi, where he lived with his parents. According to him, he grew up loving the Ta’di dialect of Fante, which locals often spiced with jargon.

He also admitted that English was a challenge for him and that he was more comfortable speaking Fante.

Dzokoto’s last public appearance resurfaces

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh disclosed that footage of Kwame Dzokoto’s last widely reported public appearance resurfaced after news of his death.

The video captured him at the unveiling of The 70 Slate, a film project by Sparrow Studios and OldFilm Productions, at the Labadi Beach Hotel on September 8, 2026.

At the time, social media users raised questions about his physical condition after seeing the footage.

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Source: YEN.com.gh