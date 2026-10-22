Actress Ahuofe Patricia has paid an emotional tribute to veteran actor and broadcaster Kwame Dzokoto, saying her heart is broken following his death on Thursday

The actress, whose real name is Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, shared a smiling portrait of the Efiewura star on Instagram as fans joined her in mourning

Dzokoto, popularly known as Judge Koboo, reportedly died on Thursday, October 22, 2026, after collapsing during a live panel discussion on Owass FM in Tarkwa

Ghanaian actress Ahuofe Patricia has paid an emotional tribute to veteran actor and broadcaster Kwame Dzokoto following news of his death.

Ahuofe Patricia mourns veteran actor Kwame Dzokoto with an emotional tribute on Instagram following news of his death. Photo source: @priscilla_opoku_agyeman/Kwame Dzokoto.

Source: Facebook

Dzokoto reportedly died on Thursday, October 22, 2026, after collapsing during a panel discussion on Owass FM in Tarkwa.

According to Citi Newsroom, he was taken to a hospital in Tarkwa. Rainbow Radio reported that the actor, popularly known as Judge Koboo, was 51.

His family is yet to issue an official statement. News of his death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from colleagues and fans.

Ahuofe Patricia mourns Kwame Dzokoto

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actress, whose real name is Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, shared a portrait of Dzokoto smiling in a green patterned shirt. In the caption, she expressed her grief over his death.

“My heart is broken. RIP Sir,” she wrote.

Her post drew sympathy from her followers, who also mourned the veteran actor. Ahuofe Patricia rose to fame through the Boys Kasa comedy skits with Kalybos. She is also a graduate of the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI).

The Instagram post by Ahuofe Patricia, in which she mourns Kwame Dzokoto, is below.

Fans react to Ahuofe Patricia’s tribute

Many fans who saw the post joined the actress in mourning Dzokoto. Below are some of the comments:

mr_aj_kobby said:

“Hmmm, it’s sad ooo.”

lyntell_1 said:

“Ooooh.”

Efiewura actors who have died

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Dzokoto joined a list of Efiewura actors who have died over the years. Bob Santo, who played the landlord, died in May 2002, while Araba Stamp died in July 2006.

Mercy Little Smith, popularly known as Benyiwaa and the on-screen wife of Judge Koboo, died on December 17, 2024.

MC Flava Pounds, Katawere, Akoto and Bra Kofi are also among the late stars of the popular sitcom. Ghanaians continue to remember the show as one of the most iconic TV series in the country’s history.

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Source: YEN.com.gh