A resurfaced interview showed late actor Kwame Dzokoto opening up about battling blood pressure and heart complications

Kwame Dzokoto shared that First Lady Lordina Mahama pressured Ibrahim Mahama to fly him abroad for surgery

The interview resurfaced after Dzokoto reportedly fainted during a live radio session in the Eastern Region on October 22, 2026

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Late Ghanaian actor Kwame Dzokoto once shared in a candid interview that First Lady Lordina Mahama and businessman Ibrahim Mahama came to his aid when he was battling serious health challenges.

4. An old video of Ghanaian actor Kwame Dzokoto discussing the Mahama family is drawing fresh attention online following his death. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

In the interview, which has since resurfaced online, Dzokoto indicated that he had been dealing with blood pressure and heart complications.

He shared that Lordina Mahama personally intervened, pressing Ibrahim Mahama to sponsor his travel abroad for medical treatment.

"He took me outside for the surgery. And so far I'm healthy and doing well. But you know while we are growing, age and other things come in," Dzokoto said in the interview.

The X post below has the late Kwame Dzokoto's resurfaced video.

Dzokoto's health battle and recovery

The actor's account painted a picture of a man who had faced a genuine health scare but found support in influential quarters.

His gratitude towards the Mahama family was evident as he described how their backing made the overseas surgery possible at a time when he needed it most.

The footage of his testimony gained renewed attention following heartbreaking news from the Eastern Region.

Dzokoto was reported dead on October 22, 2026, shortly after he collapsed while participating in a live radio interview.

The sudden nature of his passing left many in Ghana's creative arts community in deep grief, prompting fans and colleagues to revisit his old interviews and reflect on the life he had lived.

His earlier words about recovering from heart and blood pressure problems made his passing all the more poignant, as the very health struggles he had once overcome appeared to have returned devastatingly.

Kwame Dzokoto speaks about NDC in radio interview before reported collapse and death. Image credit: Owass FM, Ghanaweb

Source: UGC

Kwame Dzokoto discusses politics before reported collapse

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor and broadcaster Kwame Dzokoto’s appearance on Owass FM took on a painful significance following reports of his death on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

The entertainer, widely known for his roles in Efiewura and as host of Edziban, participated in a live discussion at the Tarkwa-based radio station.

During the interview, Dzokoto spoke about his political ambitions, the National Democratic Congress’ mission and concerns he had about the party.

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Source: YEN.com.gh