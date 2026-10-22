Vivian Jill’s Last Emotional Plea to Sister During Lying-in-State Sparks Strong Reactions
- Actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has made a final emotional plea to her late elder sister, Mabel Adwoa Intuah, during her lying-in-state at the State House
- Weeping, the actress asked why her sister had left so soon, saying they were not done with this life and still had work to do
- Many fans who watched the emotional video have shared words of comfort with the grieving actress, praying for God to give her strength and comfort
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Actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has made a final emotional plea to her late sister, Mabel Adwoa Intuah, during her lying-in-state in Accra.
The lying-in-state was held at the State House on Thursday, October 22, 2026. Mabel, popularly known as Aunty Mabel, was the founder and CEO of fashion label Mayan Stitches.
She died suddenly on July 23, 2026, weeks after turning 50. Her funeral is scheduled for Saturday, October 24, at the Underbridge Event Centre, followed by a thanksgiving service on Sunday.
Vivian Jill had earlier shared the funeral arrangements on Instagram in September.
Vivian Jill’s emotional words to late sister
In a video shared on TikTok, the actress was seen weeping uncontrollably as she mourned her sister during the lying-in-state.
Dressed in black and red mourning cloth, she was comforted by other mourners. Speaking through tears, Vivian Jill questioned why her sister had left so soon.
“Is this how to die? We were not done with this life. We still need to make money, so why? You’ve made me feel so weak,” she said.
Several mourners around her were also seen in tears.
The TikTok video in which Vivian Jill mourns her late sister is below.
Fans console Vivian Jill at sister's funeral
Many social media users who watched the video shared words of comfort with the grieving actress. Below are some of the comments:
ahenkan said:
“If only our tears could bring back our loved ones, I’m sure my mum would still be here.”
Nak beauty said:
“I can’t hold my tears.”
zellym_92 said:
“Death of loved ones, my biggest nightmare. May God console all grieving hearts.”
AQEEL OPT said:
“Eii, it’s so heartbreaking. Hmmm, take heart.”
Vickynaa said:
“Charlie, this is too much! God be your strength, Miss Jill.”
Nana Ama McBrown in tears at vigil
According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Nana Ama McBrown broke down in tears at a vigil for Vivian Jill’s late sister.
The event was held at the Mayan Stitches premises in East Legon, Accra, on Monday, October 12, 2026. McBrown and Vivian Jill were seen holding each other and weeping.
Attendees observed a minute of silence and took part in a candle-lighting ceremony and balloon release.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.