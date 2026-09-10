Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence announced funeral dates for her late sister, Mabel Adwoa Intuah, popularly known as Aunty Mabel, who passed away in July 2026

Vivian Jill disclosed that the funeral ceremony will be held at the Underbridge Event Center, the same venue where Aunty Mabel's 50th birthday celebration took place

Aunty Mabel, owner of the fashion brand Mayan Stitches, died just weeks after celebrating her 50th birthday, a loss that left Vivian Jill visibly devastated

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Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has announced the official funeral dates for her late sister, Mabel Adwoa Intuah, popularly known as Aunty Mabel, months after her sudden passing left the actress and fans in mourning.

Vivian Jill announces funeral dates for her late sister at the same venue as her 50th birthday celebration. Image credit: Vivian Jill/Tina News.

Source: Instagram

News of Aunty Mabel's death first broke on July 23, 2026, with reports indicating she had died just weeks after celebrating her 50th birthday in a lavish ceremony that had gone viral online.

Vivian Jill was captured breaking down in tears at Kumasi Airport shortly after the news emerged, later comforted by her eldest son in an emotional video that moved many fans.

A nostalgic clip of the sisters dancing joyfully together at Aunty Mabel's birthday celebration, recorded just a week before her death, resurfaced online and left many in tears over the timing.

The actress was also seen weeping uncontrollably at her sister's one-week observation in Kumasi on July 30, where fellow actress Nana Ama McBrown was seen trying to console her.

Aunty Mabel was widely known as the founder and owner of the fashion brand Mayan Stitches, and was remembered by many for her passion for fashion and entrepreneurship.

Vivian Jill shares Aunty Mabel's funeral programme

In a post on Instagram, Vivian Jill announced that the burial ceremony for Aunty Mabel will take place on Thursday, October 22, 2026, from 5 am to 10 am at the State House.

The funeral ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 12 pm to 6 pm at the Underbridge Event Centre, followed by a thanksgiving service on Sunday, October 25, 2026, also at the Underbridge Event Centre from 12 pm to 6 pm.

In the video, Vivian Jill pointed out that the Underbridge Event Center was the very same venue where Aunty Mabel's 50th birthday celebration was held, the same colourful event where the sisters were filmed dancing together just a week before her death.

She captioned the announcement with a heartfelt tribute, writing "rest well my QUEEN" alongside a crown and broken heart emoji.

The fashion brand Mayan Stitches also shared the announcement on its own Instagram page.

Vivian Jill's announcement of Aunty Mabel's funeral programme is below.

Vivian Jill weeps at younger brother's burial

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of Vivian Jill weeping at her younger brother Philip's burial resurfaced online following Aunty Mabel's death, in which she had pleaded with the Presbyterian Church to keep her family in prayers, saying she did not want to keep losing loved ones.

The resurfaced clip added another emotional layer to the actress's grief, with many fans noting the painful pattern of loss she has had to endure.

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Source: YEN.com.gh